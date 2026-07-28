EMBC UPCOMING DEADLINE: SueWallSt Alerts Embecta Corp. Stockholders of Securities Class Action - Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ: EMBC) of a pending securities class action. Class Period: November 25, 2025 through May 4, 2026. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@SueWallSt.com | (888) SueWallSt.

Embecta shares lost $5.35 per share on May 5, 2026, falling from $9.25 to $3.90, a single-day decline of 57.8%. The Court has set August 17, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

The Alleged Single-Customer Concentration Risk

The lawsuit asserts that throughout the Class Period, management painted an optimistic picture of Embecta's pen needle segment while concealing that the Company was experiencing significant share loss concentrated at a single major customer. As alleged, this customer concentration risk was material because patients switching to competitors at that account were disproportionately those not on payer plans where Embecta held preferred access, meaning revenue impact per lost unit was far greater than average pricing would suggest.

The action claims management described pen needles as "incredibly resolute" at an industry conference in January 2026 and reaffirmed full-year guidance in February 2026, even as these competitive dynamics were allegedly already eroding the Company's U.S. market position.

Retail Channel Volume Softness and Purchasing Pattern Shifts

Beyond single-customer share loss, the lawsuit contends that Embecta faced a second concealed headwind: overall market volume softness for insulin pens and pen needles in the retail channel. As alleged, more patients were choosing to acquire pen needles from channels where Embecta does not participate or where products carry lower prices, creating additional pressure on retail volumes that management failed to disclose.

This channel migration allegedly compounded the competitive share loss, producing a combined revenue miss that dwarfed what investors had been led to expect:

Pen needle revenue alone was reduced by approximately $53 million, accounting for 70% of the total $75 million guidance cut

Competitive share loss at the single customer drove an estimated $25 million of that pen needle reduction

Overall market volume softness accounted for an additional estimated $20 million

Inventory reductions and net pricing pressure at certain accounts contributed approximately $8 million more

Syringe revenue declined by approximately $13 million, partly from lower use associated with compounded drugs

Patients migrating to lower-cost purchasing channels created pressure that management had not previously disclosed

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments. The complaint raises important questions about whether known competitive and channel dynamics were adequately communicated to shareholders who were purchasing stock at prices reflecting reaffirmed guidance." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Learn more about the case or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the EMBC Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the EMBC investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased EMBC stock or securities between November 25, 2025 and May 4, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did EMBC stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 57.8%, a decline of $5.35 per share, after the company disclosed massive U.S. revenue shortfalls driven by pen needle share loss and retail channel weakness. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the EMBC lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Embecta made materially false or misleading statements regarding the strength of its pen needle segment and the attainability of its fiscal year 2026 guidance, while concealing significant competitive share loss at a single customer and retail channel softness. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do EMBC investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my EMBC shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@SueWallSt.com

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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