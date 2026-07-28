GRAL Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action in Grail, Inc. Securities Lawsuit - Contact SueWallSt

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt encourages investors who suffered losses in Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAL) to contact the firm. Those who purchased GRAL securities between May 13, 2025 and February 19, 2026 may be entitled to recover damages. Find out if you might be eligible to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt.

GRAL shares lost $51.32 per share, plummeting 50.55% in a single trading session. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on August 4, 2026.

May 13, 2025 — Positive Top-Line Results Announced, Detailed Data Withheld

Grail reported first-round screening results from the 140,000-participant NHS-Galleri registrational trial, highlighting a "substantially higher" positive predictive value than the 43% observed in the earlier Pathfinder study. Management told investors these results were "very encouraging" and that Galleri was "working in the real world." Critically, the lawsuit contends, defendants refused to share detailed numerical results, citing "integrity" of the ongoing trial, while the three-year study design was promoted as sufficient to achieve the primary endpoint.

August 12, 2025 — Statistical Powering Confirmed, No Updated Risk Disclosure

During the Q2 earnings call, the Company's Chief Scientific Officer confirmed the trial was sized "to be able to deliver a statistically significant result" in late-stage cancer reduction. As alleged in the complaint, defendants omitted any disclosure that internally reviewed first-round data may have indicated a longer follow-up period was necessary, or that the probability of meeting the primary endpoint had diminished.

September 9, 2025 — Morgan Stanley Conference: "Clinical Utility" Promoted

At the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference, management claimed they “should be able to get a measure of clinical utility” out of the upcoming NHS-Galleri readout. Defendants promoted the mid-2026 final results as a catalyst for international partnerships and FDA submission, without disclosing adverse trendlines allegedly known from internal data review.

October 20, 2025 — Pathfinder 2 Success Used to Bolster NHS-Galleri Confidence

Defendants told investors that Pathfinder 2 results gave them "a lot of confidence" in Galleri's overall performance, as set forth in the complaint. While acknowledging Pathfinder 2 could not "directly speak to stage shift," defendants framed the data as supportive of a positive NHS-Galleri outcome.

November 12, 2025 — Q3 Earnings: Reminder of High PPV, No New Warnings

Management again reminded shareholders of the "substantially higher" PPV from the first screening round and reiterated that the Stage III-IV reduction endpoint required all three years of data. The filing states defendants continued to withhold information suggesting the study timeframe was insufficient.

February 19, 2026 — Primary Endpoint Missed, Stock Collapses

Grail disclosed that "the primary endpoint of statistically significant Stage III-IV reduction was not observed," attributing the failure to "probably needing a longer follow-up time." Shares fell from $101.53 to $50.21 overnight.

Click here to submit your information and learn more about the case or call (888) SueWallSt.

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. This chronology raises important questions about whether known adverse trendlines from internal data reviews should have been communicated to investors far earlier than February 2026." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Chronology of Alleged Disclosure Failures:

May 13, 2025: Positive top-line results announced; detailed PPV numbers and screening-round data withheld from investors

August 12, 2025: Statistical powering of trial confirmed as sufficient, with no disclosure of adverse internal findings

September 9, 2025: NHS-Galleri promoted as specifically targeting reduction in late stage cancers as a measure of clinical utility for the treatment

October 20, 2025: Pathfinder 2 success cited to reinforce confidence in NHS-Galleri outcome

November 12, 2025: Q3 call repeats high-PPV messaging; no updated risk disclosure provided

February 19, 2026: Primary endpoint failure revealed; stock drops 50.55% in one day

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the GRAL Lawsuit

Q: When did Grail allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from May 13, 2025 to February 19, 2026. During this time, the complaint alleges defendants made materially false and misleading statements about the likelihood of the NHS-Galleri trial achieving its primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in Stage III and IV cancers.

Q: How much did GRAL stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 50.55%, a decline of $51.32 per share, after Grail disclosed on February 19, 2026 that the primary endpoint of statistically significant Stage III-IV reduction was not observed. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do GRAL investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my GRAL shares — can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What court was the GRAL class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@SueWallSt.com

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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