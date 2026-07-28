Patient Blood Management Market Size to Reach USD 33.89 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report by SNS Insider, the Patient Blood Management Market size was valued at USD 16.52 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 33.89 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 7.46% during 2026–2035. The increasing adoption of patient blood management programs, digital transfusion management solutions, blood conservation devices, and evidence-based transfusion management will fuel market growth in hospitals and healthcare facilities across the globe.





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There is continued growth in the Patient Blood Management Market owing to the increasing adoption of evidence-based blood conservation strategies in order to achieve better clinical outcomes, avoid unnecessary transfusions, streamline blood management process, and increase patient safety. Increasing surgery numbers, rising prevalence of anemia, AI-enabled transfusion management decision-making, and value-based healthcare trends will continue to propel the market growth.

North America Leads the Patient Blood Management Market While Asia Pacific Registers the Fastest Growth

The North American region accounted for 37% of the patient blood management market revenue in 2025 due to well-equipped healthcare facilities and widespread use of digital transfusion management solutions. In North America, the USA is responsible for nearly 91% of total regional revenues on account of hospitals’ implementation of AI-based clinical decision support, lab automation, and blood inventory management solutions.

The Patient Blood Management Market in U.S. was worth USD 5.56 Billion in 2025 and forecasted to reach nearly USD 10.60 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.67%. The United States is leading with the implementation of evidence-based transfusion medicine and use of predictive analytics for managing blood stock levels and perioperative blood conservation.

Europe Patient Blood Management Market was worth USD 4.79 Billion in 2025 and forecasted to reach nearly USD 9.42 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.00% during 2026-2035. The growth of the market is driven by the presence of comprehensive transfusion guidelines, older age population, greater government involvement in evidence-based blood use, and assistance from European Blood Alliance towards sustainable blood management practices. The UK, France, Italy, and Spain are some of the contributing countries for secondary demand via improvement of hospital PBM program and introduction of minimally invasive surgeries leading to structured buying of blood conservation technology.

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market at 10.14% CAGR due to the fast-growing healthcare infrastructure, increase in number of surgical procedures, health insurance coverage, and greater awareness about blood conservation technologies in China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia.

Patient Blood Management Program Adoption Drives Global Market Growth

Evidence-based patient blood management programs are becoming increasingly popular, thus being the key growth driver from a business perspective, since healthcare institutions are gradually switching from a traditional transfusion approach to patient blood management approaches involving anemia treatment, reduction in surgical bleeding, and improved post-surgical recovery. The increasing number of surgeries performed within orthopedic, cardiothoracic; transplantation and trauma surgery are contributing to the rise in demand for blood management equipment, diagnostics, and transfusion platforms based on AI and automation technology.

Segmentation Analysis

Devices & Equipment Dominate the Patient Blood Management Market

Devices & Equipments were the market leader with a market share of 46%, owing to the usage of autotransfusion systems, blood collection devices, infusion systems, blood warmers, and intraoperative blood salvage systems in surgical procedures. The Software & Digital Platforms is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 11.90%, owing to the use of cloud platforms, AI decision support systems, and laboratory information systems for optimizing inventory and minimizing waste.

Surgical & Perioperative Care Accounts for the Largest Market Share

Surgical and Perioperative Care segment held the major market share of 48% in 2025 due to the increasing uptake of patient blood management techniques such as cell salvage, coagulation measurement, and restrictive transfusion techniques in orthopedic surgeries, cardiovascular, neurosurgery, and transplant procedures. The fastest growing application segment is Obstetrics and Maternal Care with the 8.48% CAGR owing to the increased awareness regarding the management of post-partum hemorrhage and maternal anemia.

Hospitals & Health Systems Lead Market Demand

The Hospitals & Health Systems segment held the largest market share of 58% in 2025, owing to their use for complicated surgeries, trauma care, intensive care units, and central blood transfusion centers. The Specialty Clinics & Cancer Centers represent the highest growth rate of 11.36%, thanks to increasing hematological cancer cases, need for anemia management with chemotherapy, personalized oncology care, better diagnostics, individualized transfusions, and digital patient monitoring.

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Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Haemonetics Corporation

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Terumo Corporation

B. Braun SE

Medtronic plc

Grifols, S.A.

ICU Medical, Inc.

LivaNova PLC

Teleflex Incorporated

Getinge AB

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Nipro Corporation

Macopharma SA

Sarstedt AG & Co. KG

Kaneka Corporation

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson MedTech

Abbott Laboratories

Baxter International Inc.

Recent Developments:

2026: Haemonetics Corporation expanded its hospital blood management portfolio with advanced automation, data analytics, and digital workflow capabilities designed to improve transfusion efficiency and patient outcomes.

Haemonetics Corporation expanded its hospital blood management portfolio with advanced automation, data analytics, and digital workflow capabilities designed to improve transfusion efficiency and patient outcomes. 2025: AABB updated educational initiatives and guidance promoting standardized Patient Blood Management implementation across hospitals and healthcare systems globally.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PBM PROGRAMME ADOPTION & TRANSFUSION MANAGEMENT WORKFLOW ANALYSIS – helps you understand blood management technology adoption across surgical and technology utilization across devices, software, and laboratory automation procurement globally.

– helps you understand blood management technology adoption across surgical and technology utilization across devices, software, and laboratory automation procurement globally. DEVICE & DIGITAL PLATFORM PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate advancements in intraoperative blood salvage system efficacy and EHR transfusion data interoperability across competing PBM technology platform offerings.

– helps you evaluate advancements in intraoperative blood salvage system efficacy and EHR transfusion data interoperability across competing PBM technology platform offerings. SURGICAL & OBSTETRIC APPLICATION TECHNOLOGY METRICS – helps you assess the clinical and commercial advantages of perioperative cell salvage blood conservation and digital transfusion compliance monitoring across surgical specialties globally.

– helps you assess the clinical and commercial advantages of perioperative cell salvage blood conservation and digital transfusion compliance monitoring across surgical specialties globally. HOSPITAL & SPECIALTY CLINIC DEMAND INSIGHTS – helps you identify opportunities related to hospital blood management system digital transformation investment and emerging market hospital modernization blood management technology procurement driving market growth.

– helps you identify opportunities related to hospital blood management system digital transformation investment and emerging market hospital modernization blood management technology procurement driving market growth. VALUE-BASED CARE & REGULATORY COMPLIANCE TRACKER – helps you uncover trends in evidence-based transfusion guideline implementation investment and national blood safety programme regulatory mandate influencing competitive dynamics globally.

– helps you uncover trends in evidence-based transfusion guideline implementation investment and national blood safety programme regulatory mandate influencing competitive dynamics globally. AI TRANSFUSION ANALYTICS & NEXT-GENERATION DIGITAL PBM INNOVATION ANALYSIS – helps you gauge opportunities emerging from predictive AI transfusion risk stratification and future digital transfusion medicine technologies transforming patient blood management capability globally.

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Patient Blood Management Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 16.52 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 33.89 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.46% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Component (Devices & Equipment, Software & Digital Platforms, Diagnostics & Consumables, Implementation, Training & Managed Services)

• By Application (Surgical & Perioperative Care, Trauma & Emergency Care, Oncology & Hematology, Obstetrics & Maternal Care, Others)

• By End User (Hospitals & Health Systems, Blood Banks & Transfusion Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics & Cancer Centers, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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