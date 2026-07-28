York University’s Connected Minds and CIGI partner to strengthen global AI and neurotechnology governance

Toronto, ON, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- York University’s Connected Minds: Neural and Machine Systems for a Healthy, Just Society and the Centre for International Governance Innovation (CIGI) are launching a 16-month pilot partnership to design and build new governance frameworks for artificial intelligence (AI) and neurotechnology.

The initiative combines Connected Minds’ university-based interdisciplinary research excellence with CIGI’s applied policy expertise to deliver a coordinated, multi-level engagement model that connects United Nations standard setting, Canadian legislative processes, and applied regulatory guidance.

“Intelligent technologies, including artificial intelligence and neurotechnologies, are transforming society at an unprecedented pace, making it more important than ever that public policy is informed by rigorous, interdisciplinary research,” says Professor Shayna Rosenbaum, scientific director of Connected Minds. “Our partnership with CIGI creates a bridge between leading researchers and policy experts, helping to ensure that technological innovation advances in ways that strengthen society, protect human rights, and contribute to a healthy, just future.”

The initiative will help domestic and international legislators better address critical gaps in human rights laws created by rapidly advancing technologies. Without coordinated action, individuals, businesses, and governments face growing legal and ethical uncertainty, eroded public trust, and a decline in privacy.

“Privacy is a fundamental human right,” says Aaron Shull, research director, digitalization, security & democracy at CIGI. “Canada has an opportunity and a responsibility to lead globally in creating and shaping safeguards needed to protect human rights and strengthen public trust in emerging technologies.”

Through a phased approach, this partnership will:

establish a replicable framework for similar technology and human rights initiatives in other domains;

position Canada as a global leader in the responsible governance of neurotechnology and AI; and

produce tangible policy outputs and communications tools with immediate relevance to global policymakers, regulators, and industry leaders.

About Connected Minds:

Connected Minds is a visionary, first-of-its-kind research program led by York University in partnership with Queen’s University. Supported by $318 million in funding, including $105.7 million from the Canada First Research Excellence Fund (CFREF), it is the largest York-led research initiative to date.

Bringing together 300+ scholars across fields including science, arts, neuroscience, social sciences, law, and artificial intelligence, Connected Minds explores the risks and benefits of modern technology on society, both now and in the future. With more than 90 partners and collaborators from diverse sectors, the program aims to create a healthier, more just society through interdisciplinary collaboration and innovation.

About CIGI:

The Centre for International Governance Innovation (CIGI) is an independent, non-partisan think tank whose peer-reviewed research, foresight and trusted analysis influence policy makers to innovate. With the engagement of a global network of experts and contributors, CIGI tackles the governance challenges and opportunities of data and transformative technologies, including AI, and their impact on the economy, security, democracy and, ultimately, societies. For more information, please visit cigionline.org.

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Media contacts:

Sandra McLean

York University

sandramc@yorku.ca

Richia McCutcheon

Centre for International Governance Innovation

226-988-2951

rmccutcheon@cigionline.org

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