The Dr. N. Joyce Payne Research Center and Gallup to unveil landmark HBCU alumni study during signature Martha's Vineyard event

Washington, D.C., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dr. N. Joyce Payne Research Center (Payne Center) — the research arm of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) — will partner with Gallup to host “Proof of Promise: The Lasting Value and Impact of an HBCU Education,” an invitation-only event unveiling the nation’s largest study of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) alumni.

The event, set for Friday, July 31, at Stillpoint in West Tisbury, will gather leaders across higher education, philanthropy, business, government and media for a national conversation on the enduring value of HBCUs.

This landmark three-part study, developed in partnership with Gallup, represents the most comprehensive examination of HBCU alumni experiences and outcomes ever conducted — spanning 64 four-year HBCUs and engaging over 500,000 documented alumni contacts. The research examines how HBCUs shape graduates' educational experiences, career trajectories, workplace engagement, well-being and long-term impact.

Part One of this groundbreaking series, released this week, examines recent HBCU alumni from the classes of 2010 to 2025, representing 40 four-year HBCUs with usable data. Future installments will expand this research: Part Two, releasing summer 2027, will exhaust the full dataset including earlier graduation cohorts, while Part Three, debuting summer 2028, will incorporate the qualitative voices and lived experiences of HBCU graduates across all cohorts.

Among the findings to be released in Part One:

70% of recent HBCU alumni are thriving in their everyday lives — substantially higher than the 46% of all Black U.S. adults who report thriving.

83% experienced a strong sense of belonging at their institution, compared to just 65% of college graduates nationally.

72% are promoters of their alma mater, highly likely to recommend it to others, compared to only 44% of college graduates nationwide.

79% believe their HBCU education was worth the cost — including 70% of those who borrowed more than $40,000.

46% are engaged at work, compared to 31% of U.S. workers overall.

94% had a professor who inspired their enthusiasm for learning.

"At a time when higher education is being challenged to demonstrate value and return on investment, this research provides an unprecedented opportunity to examine the lasting impact of HBCUs through the voices and experiences of their graduates," Dr. M.C. Brown II, executive director of the Payne Center, said. "The proof is here. HBCUs are delivering on their promise to their students, their communities and the nation."

Dr. Harry L. Williams, president & CEO of TMCF, underscored the historic importance of this research:





“This report confirms something we’ve known for a long time: our graduates are well prepared to lead a meaningful and productive life,” Dr. Williams said. “This validation only strengthens the work we do every day to prepare the next generation of workforce talent.”

Dr. N. Joyce Payne, founder of TMCF and namesake of the Payne Center, emphasized the collective responsibility to support all HBCUs.





"We must look at all of our HBCUs — public and private — and provide them with the tools they need to thrive,” she said. "TMCF is designed exclusively for exceptional students at the nation's publicly supported HBCUs, predominantly Black institutions and historically Black community colleges — because every institution and every student matters.”

The program will feature remarks and discussions led by nationally recognized leaders, including:

Dr. N. Joyce Payne, Founder, Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Jim Clifton, Chairman, Gallup

Dr. M.C. Brown II, Executive Director, Payne Center

Natalie Madeira Cofield, CEO, Association for Enterprise Opportunity

Adam Harris, Staff Writer, The Atlantic

Keshia Knight Pulliam, Actress, Entrepreneur and Founder, Kamp Kizzy Foundation

Dr. Melva K. Wallace, President & CEO, Huston-Tillotson University

Dr. Jarrett Carter, Founder, HBCU Digest

The event will also feature musical performances by The Virginia Strings Project and provide opportunities for attendees to engage in meaningful dialogue around the future of Black higher education and workforce success.

Following the program, Part One of the report will be made publicly available and shared with higher education leaders, policymakers, employers, philanthropic organizations and the broader public.

About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black college community. TMCF member schools include the publicly supported historically Black colleges and universities, predominantly Black institutions and historically Black community colleges, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending Black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit tmcf.org .

About the Dr. N. Joyce Payne Research Center

The Dr. N. Joyce Payne Research Center at TMCF conducts rigorous, evidence-based research that informs policy, shapes public discourse and drives institutional improvement. Named for one of TMCF's visionary founders, the center produces groundbreaking scholarship documenting HBCU impact and identifying pathways to strengthen Black educational institutions globally.

About Gallup

Gallup delivers analytics and advice to help leaders and organizations solve their most pressing problems. Combining more than 90 years of experience with its global reach, Gallup knows more about the attitudes and behaviors of the world's constituents than any other organization.