PRIM Shareholder Alert: Primoris Services Corporation Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact SueWallSt

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE: PRIM) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between August 5, 2025 and June 22, 2026. Submit your information now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt.

PRIM declined $23.39 per share, or 21.6%, from $108.34 to $84.95 after the June 22, 2026 business update. The lead plaintiff deadline is September 21, 2026.

Alleged Regulatory Compliance and GAAP Disclosure Issues

The complaint alleges Primoris used the cost-to-cost input method to recognize revenue on long-term fixed-price construction contracts, making total estimated project costs central to reported revenue, gross profit, and income. Plaintiffs contend that if estimates changed materially, Primoris was required to reassess project costs and recognize the financial impact in the period those changes became known.

The regulatory compliance focus of the PRIM securities action is whether Primoris’ SEC filings and public disclosures adequately described known estimating, cost-to-complete forecasting, and project oversight problems affecting renewable energy projects, rather than presenting those risks as possibilities.

Disclosure Gaps Alleged

The complaint challenges several categories of disclosure language, including allegations that investors were not adequately told:

That six renewable energy projects were allegedly experiencing substantial cost overruns, delays, and execution challenges.

That project cost estimates allegedly failed to capture conditions affecting fixed-price contract profitability.

That margin deterioration was allegedly being recognized too slowly in relation to known project issues.

That risk factors concerning cost overruns, weather, difficult work sites, and estimating failures allegedly described risks that had already materialized.

That 2026 guidance allegedly lacked a reasonable basis because project-level estimates were allegedly unreliable.

Why the SEC Filing Language Matters

Primoris’ risk disclosures warned that “actual cost may be greater than expected,” that there could be “failure to properly estimate costs,” and that “actual results could differ from estimated amounts.” Plaintiffs allege those warnings were inadequate because they did not disclose the alleged existing impact of underestimated costs and deteriorating margins on renewable energy projects.

“Generic risk warnings about cost overruns may be inadequate if a company is allegedly already experiencing the specific estimating and project-control problems described in the complaint. Here, the alleged issue is whether Primoris’ SEC disclosures and GAAP-based estimates adequately reflected the risks affecting six renewable energy projects before the June guidance reset.”-- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Find out if you might qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500 WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PRIM Lawsuit

Q: What is the PRIM class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE: PRIM) alleging materially false and misleading statements between August 5, 2025 and June 22, 2026. Shares fell approximately 21.6% after the Company disclosed substantial challenges, cost overruns, project delays, reduced 2026 guidance, and the resignation of its Chief Operating Officer. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the PRIM lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Primoris made materially false or misleading statements regarding disciplined bidding, well-developed estimating processes, effective project controls, cost forecasting, project execution, and financial guidance. When the Company disclosed substantial challenges on six renewable energy projects and sharply reduced guidance, the stock price declined significantly.

Q: When did Primoris allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from August 5, 2025 to June 22, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information about renewable energy project cost overruns, delays, and margin deterioration that caused significant stock declines.

Q: What court was the PRIM class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Dallas Division, and is governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility based on purchase dates, sale dates, share quantities, and documented losses.

Q: What if I already sold my PRIM shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

jlevi@SueWallSt.com\

Tel: (888) SueWallSt\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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