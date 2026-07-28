Data Center Semiconductor Market to Reach USD 265.8 Billion by 2029, Growing at 25.1% CAGR, Says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Data Center Semiconductor Market is projected to grow from USD 86.8 billion in 2024 to USD 265.8 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 25.1%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Growth is being driven by the rapid expansion of AI and generative AI workloads, increased investments by hyperscale cloud providers, rising demand for high-performance computing and accelerated processors, growing adoption of advanced memory technologies such as High Bandwidth Memory (HBM), and the need for high-speed, low-latency data processing in modern cloud data center infrastructures.

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Key Market Highlights

Market size, 2024: USD 86.8 billion

USD 86.8 billion Market forecast, 2029: USD 265.8 billion

USD 265.8 billion Growth rate: CAGR of 25.1% from 2024 to 2029

CAGR of 25.1% from 2024 to 2029 Largest region, 2026: North America

North America Leading segment: Processor/GPU

Processor/GPU Fastest-growing Sensor Segment: Temperature Sensors

Temperature Sensors Report scope: 57 market data tables, 55 figures, 78 pages

57 market data tables, 55 figures, 78 pages Key players: NVIDIA, Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, Cisco

Why This Market Matters

Every major AI breakthrough — from large language models to generative AI tools used across industries — ultimately runs on physical silicon inside a data center, and that silicon is becoming the single biggest bottleneck and cost driver in the AI buildout. As hyperscalers race to add compute capacity, the semiconductors that power, cool, connect, and process that compute are shaping how fast AI capability can scale, how much it costs, and which companies can afford to compete at the frontier. That makes the data center semiconductor market a foundational layer beneath the broader AI economy — its growth trajectory has direct implications for cloud pricing, national AI infrastructure strategy, and the pace at which AI moves from research to real-world deployment.

Market Overview

The data center semiconductor market encompasses the design, manufacturing, and deployment of integrated circuits that enable computing, storage, networking, sensing, and power management in modern data centers. This includes high-performance processors and accelerators such as CPUs, GPUs, and AI-specific ASICs that handle training and inference workloads, along with connectivity chips — NICs, switches, and interconnects — that enable high-speed data transfer across servers and networks. The market also covers sensing components (temperature, humidity, and airflow sensors) that maintain optimal operating conditions, as well as power management semiconductors, including multiphase controllers, power stages, voltage regulators, intermediate bus converters, and protection devices that regulate and optimize energy use across data center infrastructure. The market is segmented by processor (edge processor/GPU; TPU, Trainium, Inferentia, ASIC, Biren, and similar accelerators; CPU), DRAM & NAND, sensor, connectivity, power, and other analog components, with North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World covered regionally.

Analyst Perspective

According to MarketsandMarkets™, continuous advancement in AI-specific hardware is the primary driver of market growth, as leading cloud providers — including Google, Amazon Web Services, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Tencent — invest heavily in custom silicon such as TPUs, Trainium, and Inferentia chips to optimize performance for AI training and inference. Recent in-house ASIC developments, including Meta's MTIA accelerator, Microsoft's Maia 100 AI chip and Cobalt CPU, and Tencent's Zixiao, Canghai, and Xuanling chips, illustrate a broader shift toward reducing reliance on third-party vendors and improving workload optimization. Analysts see cloud service providers' planned data center investments as the market's biggest opportunity: Microsoft's USD 500 million investment to expand cloud and AI infrastructure in Quebec, Google's Teros data center project in Uruguay, and AWS's planned USD 5.3 billion investment in Saudi Arabia all signal sustained future demand for high-performance semiconductor solutions. At the same time, high initial investment costs remain a significant restraint, as AI servers built on platforms like NVIDIA's A100 and H100 can be 15 to 32 times more expensive than standard servers, with the GPU alone accounting for over 70% of the bill of materials in some configurations. Supply chain disruptions are also flagged as a key challenge, with GPU server lead times extending up to 52 weeks in periods of high demand.

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Segment Analysis

By Processor: The edge processor/GPU segment is expected to capture the largest market share by 2029, driven by the explosive growth of AI inference at the edge, where real-time, low-latency decision-making is critical for applications such as autonomous systems, industrial automation, smart surveillance, and edge analytics. The proliferation of AI-enabled devices and expanding 5G networks are further accelerating edge computing deployments, with leading semiconductor companies continuously innovating to improve performance-per-watt and scalability.

By Sensor: Temperature sensors are expected to hold the largest market share by 2029, driven by the critical need for thermal monitoring and management in increasingly dense, power-intensive data center environments. As AI workloads push rack power densities higher, temperature sensors deployed across servers, GPUs, power units, and cooling systems are essential for performance, reliability, and hardware longevity, and also enable advanced cooling techniques such as liquid cooling and AI-driven thermal optimization.

By DRAM & NAND, Connectivity, and Power: The market also covers advanced memory technologies such as High Bandwidth Memory (HBM), connectivity components including NICs, switches, and interconnects that enable high-speed data transfer, and power management semiconductors — spanning multiphase controllers, power stages, point-of-load converters, and baseboard management controllers — that regulate and optimize energy use across increasingly power-intensive AI data center infrastructure.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the data center semiconductor market during the forecast period, supported by significant investments in hyperscale data centers, widespread AI infrastructure deployment, and the strong presence of major cloud service providers and semiconductor companies in the region. Continued large-scale infrastructure investments — such as those planned by Microsoft, Google, and AWS across North America and internationally — reinforce the region's central role in shaping global demand for AI-optimized semiconductors. Europe and Asia Pacific also represent substantial and growing markets, supported by expanding data center construction and rising cloud and AI adoption, while the Rest of the World is seeing increased data center investment as cloud providers expand their global infrastructure footprint into new markets, including the Middle East.

Key Industry Trends

Continuous advancement in AI-specific hardware, including custom ASICs and accelerators developed in-house by major cloud providers, is reshaping the competitive landscape of data center compute.

Rising adoption of advanced memory technologies such as High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) is supporting faster, more efficient AI training and inference workloads.

Growing deployment of edge AI processors and GPUs is expanding demand for compact, power-optimized compute solutions closer to the data source.

Planned large-scale data center investments by hyperscale cloud providers are creating sustained, long-term demand for high-performance semiconductor solutions.

Rising rack power densities are driving demand for advanced thermal monitoring components and AI-driven cooling optimization systems.

High upfront investment costs for AI-optimized servers remain a significant barrier, particularly for smaller enterprises.

Supply chain disruptions and extended GPU lead times continue to challenge the timely deployment of AI server infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape

The data center semiconductor market ecosystem is a highly integrated architecture comprising multiple semiconductor layers that collectively enable high-performance computing and AI workloads. At the core are AI processors — including GPUs, CPUs, and ASICs — from companies such as NVIDIA, AMD, Intel, Google, and Amazon Web Services, which drive compute capabilities. Surrounding this core are sensor components from vendors supporting temperature, airflow, and humidity monitoring, power management systems including controllers, converters, and PMICs from companies such as Analog Devices and Infineon Technologies, and a connectivity layer featuring NICs, switches, and interconnects from players such as Cisco and Arista Networks, enabling high-speed data transfer across the infrastructure.

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