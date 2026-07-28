Generative AI Server Market Size to Worth USD 1,932.88 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generative AI Server Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Generative AI Server Market was valued at USD 102.50 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1,932.88 Billion by 2035, expanding at an exceptional CAGR of 34.17% during 2026–2035.”

Rising AI Infrastructure Investments Accelerate Global Generative AI Server Market Growth

The increasing use of AI in various sectors is leading to major changes in the computing infrastructure of the world. Organizations, hyperscale clouds, research organizations, and governments are all working on creating AI servers that will be able to run advanced languages, machine learning, autonomous systems, and future AI models. Through the use of GPU architecture, heterogeneous computing, faster networks, and AI accelerators, computation speed has greatly increased.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

NVIDIA Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Lenovo Group Limited

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Supermicro)

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Alphabet Inc. (Google)

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS)

Oracle Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Fujitsu Limited

Inspur Systems Co., Ltd.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (ASUS)

Quanta Computer Inc.

Foxconn Technology Group

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Generative AI Server Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 102.50 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 1,932.88 Billion CAGR CAGR of 34.17% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Server Type (AI Training Servers, AI Inference Servers, Hybrid AI Servers, Edge AI Servers, Rack-Scale AI Systems)

• By Processor Type (GPU-Based Servers, CPU-Based Servers, Heterogeneous Computing Servers)

• By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud-Based, Hybrid Cloud)

• By Form Factor (Rack Servers, Blade Servers, Tower Servers, Modular AI Servers, Open Compute Project Servers)

• By Cooling Technology (Air Cooling, Direct Liquid Cooling, Rear Door Heat Exchanger Cooling)

• By Application (Large Language Model Training, Computer Vision, Generative Design, Drug Discovery, Code Generation, Content Generation)

• By End User (Cloud Service Providers, Hyperscale Data Centers, IT & Telecommunications, BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Server Type

The AI Training Servers category held a 38.60% revenue market share in 2025 due to increasing expenditures on large language models, deep learning algorithms, and advanced AI applications that require significant computing power. On the other hand, the Hybrid AI Servers category is expected to show the highest CAGR growth of 36.52% over the forecast period. Increased need for adaptable platforms that can support both AI training and inference operations is boosting the use of hybrid AI servers.

By Processor Type

The GPU-Based Servers held a share of 68.40% in 2025 revenues due to their better parallel computing capabilities for deep learning, generative AI, and accelerated computing use cases. The growing adoption of AI-centric data centers and enterprise AI solutions will further enhance the market of this segment. The Heterogeneous Computing Servers are forecasted to have the highest CAGR of 39.55%, driven by their CPU/GPU/AI accelerators and dedicated processing unit technology.

By Deployment

Cloud-Based deployment accounted for the largest market share with 45.60%, thanks to the growing popularity of AI-as-a-Service solutions, scalability offered by cloud computing, and AI deployments at the enterprise level. The Cloud-Based deployment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 35.88%, owing to fast migration to cloud-native AI solutions and growing enterprise AI workloads.

By Form Factor

The Rack Servers accounted for 46.80% share of overall market revenue in 2025 due to high computing capacity, scalability, and ability to support hyperscale AI data center with GPU clusters and advanced AI workloads. The fastest growth rate of 39.44% CAGR is expected in the case of Modular AI Servers due to rising need for scalable and customizable AI infrastructure that can cater to the needs of changing enterprise-level computing environments.

By Cooling Technology

Air Cooling emerged as the prevailing cooling solution with a market share of 62.40%, thanks to its low cost, ease of use, and ability to be used in traditional data centers. Direct Liquid Cooling is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 41.77%, owing to increasing adoption of high-density GPU cluster systems, which necessitate superior cooling performance.

By Application

Large Language Model Training commanded the maximum market share of 42.60% in 2025, bolstered by increasing investments in foundation models, natural language processing, and business applications of artificial intelligence that need high computing power. The Generative Design category will witness the fastest CAGR of 37.22%, boosted by rising usage in manufacturing, engineering, architectural, and product design fields.

By End User

Cloud Service Providers constituted 31.80% of the revenue generated in 2025 due to the constant growth of hyperscale AI infrastructure, cloud-based AI services, and enterprise AI platforms. The healthcare and life sciences sector is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate of 36.46%, propelled by the growing application of AI in areas such as drug discovery, medical imaging, genomics, and healthcare analytics.

Regional Insights

North America held the largest regional market share at 41.60% in 2025 due to highly advanced semiconductors, huge hyperscale data center installations, major cloud players, and broad AI infrastructure implementation. The U.S. held 83.87% of North America's market due to ongoing investments in AI models, GPU-enabled computing infrastructure, and AI in enterprises.

Asia Pacific is expected to have the fastest growth rate with a 37.51% CAGR from 2026 to 2035. Digitization, growing hyperscale data center facilities, growing investments in semiconductors, government AI projects, and adoption of AI technology in China, Japan, South Korea, and India will further fuel the regional market growth. China is still one of the largest contributors due to its advanced AI ecosystem, growing GPUs, and AI infrastructure investments.

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Recent Developments:

2025: DataVolt signed a strategic agreement with NEOM to develop a USD 5 Billion net-zero AI factory campus in the Oxagon region. The first phase will deliver 1.5 GW of high-density computing capacity supporting next-generation generative AI server architectures, advanced liquid-cooling technologies, and renewable energy integration.

DataVolt signed a strategic agreement with NEOM to develop a USD 5 Billion net-zero AI factory campus in the Oxagon region. The first phase will deliver 1.5 GW of high-density computing capacity supporting next-generation generative AI server architectures, advanced liquid-cooling technologies, and renewable energy integration. 2025: Fujitsu, Supermicro, and Nidec formed a strategic technology alliance to accelerate deployment of energy-efficient AI servers by integrating Fujitsu's liquid-cooling control software, Supermicro's high-density GPU server platforms, and Nidec's advanced Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs), reducing AI data center cooling energy consumption by up to 40%.

Exclusive Sections of the Generative AI Server Market Report (The USPs):

AI INFRASTRUCTURE & HYPERSCALE COMPUTING ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS – Provides comprehensive insights into hyperscale AI data centers, cloud AI platforms, enterprise AI infrastructure, GPU clusters, AI factories, high-performance computing environments, and next-generation digital ecosystems supporting generative AI deployment.

– Provides comprehensive insights into hyperscale AI data centers, cloud AI platforms, enterprise AI infrastructure, GPU clusters, AI factories, high-performance computing environments, and next-generation digital ecosystems supporting generative AI deployment. ADVANCED AI SERVER TECHNOLOGY & COMPUTING BENCHMARKING – Evaluates innovations across GPU-based servers, heterogeneous computing architectures, AI accelerators, modular server platforms, high-bandwidth memory, liquid cooling systems, intelligent workload optimization, and next-generation AI computing technologies.

– Evaluates innovations across GPU-based servers, heterogeneous computing architectures, AI accelerators, modular server platforms, high-bandwidth memory, liquid cooling systems, intelligent workload optimization, and next-generation AI computing technologies. LARGE LANGUAGE MODELS & ENTERPRISE AI DEPLOYMENT INSIGHTS – Assesses market opportunities across foundation models, large language model training, AI inference infrastructure, enterprise AI applications, autonomous systems, machine learning environments, and high-performance computing platforms requiring advanced AI server solutions.

– Assesses market opportunities across foundation models, large language model training, AI inference infrastructure, enterprise AI applications, autonomous systems, machine learning environments, and high-performance computing platforms requiring advanced AI server solutions. AI DATA CENTER MODERNIZATION & CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE TRACKER – Delivers detailed analysis of AI server deployment across hyperscale cloud platforms, enterprise AI infrastructure, GPU clusters, edge AI computing environments, software-defined AI architectures, and digital transformation initiatives.

– Delivers detailed analysis of AI server deployment across hyperscale cloud platforms, enterprise AI infrastructure, GPU clusters, edge AI computing environments, software-defined AI architectures, and digital transformation initiatives. AI COMPUTING STANDARDS & ENERGY EFFICIENCY ASSESSMENT – Examines evolving AI hardware architectures, heterogeneous computing frameworks, advanced cooling technologies, GPU optimization strategies, high-speed networking, workload management systems, and sustainable AI infrastructure development.

– Examines evolving AI hardware architectures, heterogeneous computing frameworks, advanced cooling technologies, GPU optimization strategies, high-speed networking, workload management systems, and sustainable AI infrastructure development. NEXT-GENERATION GENERATIVE AI SERVER MARKET OUTLOOK – Evaluates future developments in AI factories, cloud-native AI platforms, autonomous AI infrastructure, modular AI servers, liquid cooling innovations, semiconductor advancements, intelligent computing systems, and scalable AI architectures shaping the Generative AI Server Market through 2035.

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