Flock Cameras Help York County Deputies Identify Hit-and-Run Driver Who Struck 7-Year-Old

YORKTOWN, Va., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 9, 2026, a 7-year-old child was struck by a vehicle near Route 17 in York County and the driver fled the scene. The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office used Flock cameras to identify the vehicle and locate the driver at his home in a neighboring county.

Deputies were dispatched at approximately 8:14 p.m. to the intersection of Route 17 and Goosley Road. The child was injured and transported for medical treatment; the child is expected to recover. The Sheriff's Office Crash Team responded and launched an investigation.

Through the combined use of investigative work and Flock camera data, deputies identified the vehicle and located its driver in Gloucester County, Virginia. A 54-year-old man was subsequently arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run.

About Flock

Flock is a public safety technology company that builds connected camera, audio, and investigative systems to help communities respond to and investigate safety incidents using objective evidence.