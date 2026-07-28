Lincoln Tech Campus Among USA Today’s “Top Vocational Schools” for 2026

Parsippany, N.J., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training for 80 years, announced today that its Melrose Park, IL campus has been named one of “America’s Top Vocational Schools” for 2026 by USA Today. The campus selection was based on a number of factors focused on student success and commitment to diversity.

The campus was also named to USA Today’s 2025 list. Melrose Park is one of Lincoln’s most established locations, with roots that can be traced to its founding as Greer College of Automotive Engineering in 1902.

“Lincoln Tech is proud to be recognized again by USA Today,” says Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech’s President and CEO. “This inclusion is a testament to our commitment to helping build the workforces of America’s transportation, skilled trade and healthcare support industries. We are guided every day by our mission to change the lives of our students and strengthen employers nationwide through the career training programs we provide.”

The USA Today survey, conducted in collaboration with Statista, evaluated career training schools based on five main criteria: graduation rate, graduate salaries, diversity within the student body, anticipated years to pay off a program (combining the average cost of attendance with value added to an average graduate’s salary compared with an average high school graduate), and social mobility (a measure of the role a campus plays in impacting the lives of students receiving financial assistance).

The Melrose Park campus offers career training programs in Automotive Service, Electrical and HVAC, along with Medical Assisting and Welding. Last year 81% of graduates were hired for careers in their field, and the campus graduated more than 600 students.

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About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in skilled trades, automotive, health sciences and information technology. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 12 states under 3 brands: Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln Technical Institute and Nashville AutoDiesel College. For more information, go to www.lincolntech.edu.

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