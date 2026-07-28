ATI Engage® Series Honored with Gold Stevie® Award for Technology Breakthrough of the Year in Educational Technology

LEAWOOD, Kan., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascend Learning, a leading healthcare and learning technology company, today announced that the Engage® Series, a product by Ascend brand ATI Nursing Education, won the Gold Stevie® Award for Technology Breakthrough of the Year – Educational Technology in the 2026 Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. The award recognizes innovative technologies that are transforming education and helping learners achieve better outcomes through breakthrough approaches to teaching and learning.

The Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of individuals, teams and organizations shaping the future of technology across all industry sectors. More than 700 nominations from organizations in 37 nations and territories were submitted for consideration this year. More than 180 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process.

As a leading provider of nursing education technology, ATI helps nursing programs improve student preparedness, strengthen clinical judgment, increase licensure exam success and prepare practice-ready nurses to meet the growing needs of the healthcare workforce.

The recognition reinforces ATI's position as a leading provider of nursing education technology, highlighting how Engage combines evidence-based content, immersive digital learning and AI-powered support to improve student outcomes and educator effectiveness.

AI-Powered Nursing Education Built on Evidence-Based Learning

Engage® is ATI's evidence-based nursing education platform designed to help students build clinical judgment, strengthen clinical reasoning and prepare for real-world patient care. The platform combines interactive case studies, videos, podcasts, adaptive remediation and real-time learning insights into a comprehensive approach that creates a more engaging and effective learning experience than traditional textbooks.

At the center of the platform is Claire AI®, ATI's personalized learning assistant. Integrated directly into nursing content students are already studying, Claire AI® provides real-time explanations, guided practice and tailored feedback that reinforce key concepts, strengthen clinical reasoning and build confidence in a safe, supportive environment.

Together, Engage and Claire AI provide comprehensive learning support for both students and educators, helping personalize instruction, identify learning gaps and improve student success at scale.

"Preparing the next generation of nurses requires learning experiences that actively develop clinical judgment, confidence and decision-making skills," said Tushar Tanna, SVP Product at Ascend Learning. "ATI's Engage® Series combines evidence-based nursing education, immersive digital learning and AI-powered support to help students succeed while equipping educators with tools that improve outcomes. We're honored to receive this Gold Stevie® Award and proud to continue advancing innovation in healthcare education."

Winners will be honored at the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence ceremony on October 28 in Paris, France.

About Ascend Learning

Ascend Learning is a leading healthcare and learning technology company. With products that span the learning continuum, Ascend focuses on high-growth careers in a range of industries, with a special focus on healthcare and other licensure-driven occupations. Ascend Learning products, from testing to certification, are used by physicians, emergency medical professionals, nurses, allied health professionals, certified personal trainers, financial advisors, skilled trades professionals and insurance brokers.

About ATI Nursing Education

ATI helps create competent, practice-ready nurses who are dedicated to maintaining public safety and ensuring the future of healthcare. As a leading provider of online learning programs for nursing, ATI supports and helps educate future nurses from admissions through continuing education and professional development.

About the Stevie Awards

The Stevie® Awards are widely recognized as the world's premier business awards. The Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence recognize outstanding achievements that are shaping the future of technology across industries worldwide.

Media contact:

Ascend@v2comms.com