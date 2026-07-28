Flock LPR Alert Leads Cibolo Officers to Murder Suspect After Austin Shooting

AUSTIN, Texas, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A man was fatally shot in Austin. Two days later, a Flock alert notified officers in Cibolo, Texas, that a vehicle connected to a felony warrant was in their area. The suspect was in custody within the hour.

The victim died from injuries sustained in the May 8 shooting. On May 10, Cibolo Police Department officers responded to the alert, located the suspect's vehicle in the 700 block of Cibolo Valley Drive, and took the suspect into custody without incident. He had outstanding warrants from Burnet County for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

Following the arrest, investigators connected the suspect to the Austin shooting. He was subsequently charged with murder and remains in custody. Additional charges stemming from the traffic stop, including possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana, were also filed.

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Flock is a public safety technology company that builds connected camera, audio, and investigative systems to help communities respond to and investigate safety incidents using objective evidence.