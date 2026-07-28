Qlarant Appoints Senior Vice President of Growth and Legislative Outreach to Accelerate Strategic Expansion

Easton, MD, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlarant is pleased to announce the appointment of Dion Trahan as Senior Vice President of Growth and Legislative Outreach, reinforcing the organization's commitment to expanding its impact across current and emerging markets.

In this role, Mr. Trahan will lead initiatives focused on strategic growth, legislative engagement, and market development while strengthening relationships with government and industry partners. His appointment reflects Qlarant's ongoing investment in identifying new opportunities, expanding service offerings, and delivering innovative solutions that improve healthcare quality and integrity.

"Dion’s exceptional combination of business acumen, public policy expertise, and military leadership makes him an outstanding addition to our executive team," said Dr. Ron Forsythe, Jr. Chief Executive Officer of Qlarant. "His proven ability to drive growth, navigate complex regulatory environments, and build strategic partnerships will help position Qlarant for continued success."

Prior to joining Qlarant, Mr. Trahan served in several strategic leadership BD roles, where responsibilities ranged from leading mergers and acquisitions efforts to identification of new market opportunities, government relations, sales pipeline development, revenue growth, and strategic planning and implementation. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a consistent ability to develop innovative growth strategies while fostering strong client and stakeholder relationships.

Dion also brings significant experience in federal government and public policy. He served in varied capacities on Capitol Hill spanning personal, leadership, and committee offices. Serving on staff to the Majority Whip in the U.S. Congress, he gained extensive experience in legislative strategy, coalition building, and public affairs. While serving on the U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Veterans' Affairs, where he was a Professional Staff Member and Counsel on the Subcommittee of Oversight and Investigations , he contributed to advancing policy, drafting legislation, leading investigations and providing oversight in areas affecting veterans and healthcare programs on a national scale

Before his civilian career, Dion Trahan honorably served in the United States Army as an Armor Tank Platoon Commander, including deployment in Operation Iraqi Freedom III. His military service instilled the leadership, operational discipline, and mission-focused approach that continue to define his professional career.

At Qlarant, Mr. Trahan will focus on supporting the organization's growth and development across existing and emerging markets, advancing strategic partnerships, expanding business opportunities, and strengthening legislative outreach efforts that align with the company's mission.

"I am honored to join Qlarant at such an exciting time," said Mr. Trahan. "Qlarant has built a strong reputation for delivering innovative solutions that improve the quality and integrity of healthcare. I look forward to working alongside the leadership team and the entire organization to identify new opportunities, expand our impact, and support the continued growth."

About Qlarant

Qlarant is a nationally recognized leader in healthcare quality improvement, program integrity, utilization management, and technology-enabled solutions. Through innovation, collaboration, and data-driven insights, Qlarant provides customized solutions for federal and state agencies, healthcare providers, and commercial organizations to improve healthcare outcomes and protect the integrity of healthcare programs.

The company uses subject matter experts and innovative data science and technology to help organizations see risks, solve problems, and seize opportunities.

The Qlarant Foundation— the mission arm of the organization, has provided over $8 million in grants to charities around the country. Qlarant has a 50-year record of accomplishment improving the performance of some of the Nation’s most important programs. Headquartered in Easton, MD, Qlarant has offices throughout the country and employs over 600 people. Qlarant is a five-time winner of the Top Workplaces award. For more information, visit www.qlarant.com or contact boosp@qlarant.com

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