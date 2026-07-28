New York Times Bestselling Author J.D. Barker Announces His Only U.S. Appearance for THE FIRST SCARLET DOOR, the Highly Anticipated Prequel to the 4MK Thriller Series

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hampton Creek Press today announced that New York Times and international bestselling author J.D. Barker will make his only scheduled United States appearance in celebration of The First Scarlet Door, the highly anticipated first installment in his prequel trilogy to the wildly popular 4MK Thriller series. The exclusive event will take place on Saturday, September 19, 2026, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Sleepy Creek Vineyards in Fairmount, Illinois, and will be hosted and organized by Silk & Spine Books of Danville, Illinois.

The First Scarlet Door arrives worldwide on September 22, 2026, in one of the most extensive coordinated launches in recent thriller fiction history. Hampton Creek Press will publish the novel domestically in partnership with Simon & Schuster, with simultaneous releases in approximately two dozen languages across roughly 150 countries through regional publishing partners. The prequel trilogy takes readers back to the dark origins of the Four Monkey Killer — one of modern suspense fiction's most terrifying villains — deepening the mythology that began with The Fourth Monkey, The Fifth to Die, and The Sixth Wicked Child. Guests at the September 19 event will celebrate the launch just days before the book reaches shelves around the globe.

The announcement comes amid soaring momentum for the 4MK universe. A television series adaptation is currently in development from Sylvester Stallone's Balboa Productions, with Channing Powell — a veteran writer and producer of The Walking Dead franchise — attached as showrunner, writer, and executive producer alongside Stallone and D. Matt Geller. The series, set in Chicago, will draw from both the original 4MK trilogy and the newly announced prequels, following Detective Sam Porter as he hunts the elusive Four Monkey Killer.

“Readers have been asking me for years how the Four Monkey Killer became the monster they know, and The First Scarlet Door finally provides that answer,” said Barker. “There was never any question about where I wanted to celebrate it. Independent bookstores like Silk & Spine are the beating heart of the reading world, and the passion I've seen from this community in Illinois is exactly the kind of energy a book like this deserves. This will be my only U.S. appearance for the launch, and I can't wait to spend it with these readers.”

The evening will feature an intimate conversation with Barker about the story behind the newest addition to the 4MK universe, a reader Q&A, and a book signing, all set against the backdrop of Sleepy Creek Vineyards' timber-frame winery in the heart of Vermilion County.

“Hosting a talented and brilliant author like J.D. Barker is something I never imagined would happen, especially here in our little corner of Illinois,” said Shelby Tuggle, owner of Silk & Spine Books. “It means so much to me, not only as a fan and bookstore owner, but because our community gets to experience an author like J.D. right here in Danville. Our readers absolutely love his books, and I can't wait for him to see the incredible support and excitement they've shown for his work. This is a huge moment for Silk & Spine, but an even bigger moment for our community and would not be possible without J.D.'s generosity.”

Admission is open to the first 250 people who register, and guests will receive complimentary signed hardcovers. Tickets are available now at www.tickettailor.com/events/silkspine/2328720.

EVENT AT A GLANCE

What: The First Scarlet Door Launch with J.D. Barker — his only U.S. appearance for the release

When: Saturday, September 19, 2026, 6:00–8:00 p.m.

Where: Sleepy Creek Vineyards, Fairmount, Illinois 61841 — www.sleepycreekvineyards.com

Host: Silk & Spine Books, 137 N. Vermilion St., Danville, Illinois — silkandspine.org

Tickets: Registration required; limited to the first 250 guests. Guests will receive complimentary signed hardcovers — www.tickettailor.com/events/silkspine/2328720

About J.D. Barker

J.D. Barker is a New York Times and international bestselling author whose thrillers have earned critical acclaim and a devoted global following. His 4MK Thriller series — The Fourth Monkey, The Fifth to Die, and The Sixth Wicked Child — has become a modern suspense phenomenon, praised for its intricate plotting, psychological depth, and unforgettable antagonists. His work is published in dozens of languages worldwide, and a television adaptation of the 4MK series is in active development. Learn more at jdbarker.com.

About Hampton Creek Press

Hampton Creek Press publishes bestselling fiction for readers worldwide, including the works of J.D. Barker. The house will publish The First Scarlet Door domestically in partnership with Simon & Schuster.

About Silk & Spine Books

Silk & Spine is an independent bookstore and boutique located at 137 N. Vermilion Street in downtown Danville, Illinois, offering a thoughtfully curated selection of books alongside a welcoming space where literature, style, and community connect. Visit silkandspine.org.