T1 ENERGY INVESTIGATION: Investors Who Lost Money Should Contact Block & Leviton About Potential Recovery

BOSTON, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating T1 Energy (NYSE: TE) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their T1 Energy investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://blockleviton.com/cases/te.

What is this all about?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether T1 Energy and certain of its executives may have violated federal securities laws. On July 28, 2026, T1 released preliminary second-quarter 2026 results that disclosed a roughly 20% increase in projected capital expenditures for Phase 1 of its flagship G2_Austin solar-cell facility — from $425 million to $510 million — and a delay in first solar-cell production from before year-end 2026 to the first quarter of 2027, which the company attributed to labor and materials cost pressures tied to tightness in the Texas data center construction market. The investigation focuses on whether the company reassured investors that the project's budget and timeline were on track while those cost pressures were already building. Following the disclosures, T1's stock price fell approximately 22%.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased T1 Energy common stock and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at shareholders@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Whistleblower?

If you have non-public information about T1 Energy, you should consider assisting in our investigation or working with our attorneys to file a report with the Securities Exchange Commission under their whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information to the SEC may receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful recovery. For more information, contact Block & Leviton at whistleblowers@blockleviton.com or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Block & Leviton is widely regarded as one of the leading securities class action firms in the country. Our attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of our clients through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, call (888) 256-2510 or email shareholders@blockleviton.com with any questions.

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CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (888) 256-2510

Email: shareholders@blockleviton.com