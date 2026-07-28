Bright MLS Names Steve Mapes to Lead Its Next Phase of Growth and Market Expansion

North Bethesda, Md., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright MLS today announced that Steve Mapes has joined the company as Executive Vice President of Growth & Strategy, a new leadership role focused on expanding Bright’s market presence and accelerating the company’s long-term growth strategy. Bright has spent the past several years investing in technology, data infrastructure and new business capabilities that extend far beyond the traditional role of the MLS, and the company’s peers.

Mapes joins Bright from First MLS (FMLS), where he served as Chief Revenue Officer. Prior to FMLS, he spent more than a decade at Lone Wolf Technologies, building extensive experience across brokerage software and transaction management, MLS operations and business technology. Throughout his career, Mapes has helped organizations expand their reach, build strategic relationships and secure opportunities for growth, experience he now brings to Bright as the company continues to broaden its impact across the real estate industry.

“Steve is one of the most respected leaders in organized real estate,” said Brian Donnellan, President and CEO of Bright MLS. “He understands where our industry has been, but more importantly, where it’s going. As technology reshapes how consumers search for homes and how professionals serve their clients, his experience building organizations, opening new opportunities and leading through change will be instrumental as we continue expanding Bright’s reach and influence.”

In his new role, Mapes will lead initiatives to expand Bright’s market presence and develop new growth opportunities as the organization continues executing its long-term growth strategy.

“Bright isn’t waiting for the future of organized real estate; it’s shaping it,” said Mapes. “The company has built an extraordinary foundation, and I see tremendous opportunity to expand its influence and create even greater value for brokers, subscribers and shareholders. I’m looking forward to leading that next chapter.”