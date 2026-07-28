AcuityTec Delivers Smarter Risk Intelligence and Greater Control Across Identity and Transactions

MONTREAL, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AcuityTec, a leader in KYC, KYT, transaction monitoring, fraud prevention, and compliance technology, today announced a new series of platform enhancements designed to strengthen fraud detection and improve operational efficiency across iGaming, gambling, and payment platforms. The release introduces richer verification insights, enhanced transaction intelligence, API-driven automation, and more flexible rule management, enabling organizations to make faster, more confident risk decisions throughout the customer lifecycle.

"Modern fraud no longer happens in isolated events but rather is connected across the customer lifecycle," said Alfredo Solis, Managing Director at AcuityTec. "Payment and gambling operators need more than point-in-time identity verification or transaction monitoring. They need intelligence that continuously builds context as the customer relationship evolves, providing greater visibility into every verification, every transaction, and every decision."

Among the latest enhancements is expanded Photo ID Verification, providing detailed verification timestamps, enhanced audit visibility, website source intelligence, and new manual review filtering to improve compliance oversight and investigation workflows.

The release also delivers richer AML screening intelligence, giving compliance teams additional context around watchlist matches through source references, relevant dates, and enhanced match details, allowing analysts to review potential risks more efficiently.

On the transaction side, AcuityTec continues to strengthen its KYT capabilities with new lifecycle-monitoring rules that link customer behavior across deposits, withdrawals, payment cards, and cryptocurrency activity. New intelligence connects shared identities across payment activity, detects suspicious dormant-account behavior, and generates real-time notifications whenever transactions receive a rejection recommendation.

Building on these intelligence enhancements, AcuityTec gives operators greater control over how risk decisions are applied. New API capabilities enable flexible rule exception management and richer transaction context, allowing teams to automate decisions, reduce manual intervention, and adapt to evolving fraud scenarios without disrupting existing integrations.

“Innovation isn't about adding more features," continued Solis. "By combining richer intelligence with more flexible controls, organizations make faster decisions, reduce friction for legitimate customers, and stop more fraud before money moves. All while keeping their existing workflows intact."

Furthermore, AcuityTec introduces a new Document Storage Hub that enables uploads, organization, and retrieval of verification documents via API-driven workflows, without relying on external storage platforms. Additional registration enhancements reduce unnecessary verification requests and improve reconciliation with bolstered reporting.

"We continue our commitment to building practical innovations that make fraud prevention more efficient, scalable, and easier to manage.” Added Solis. “Many of our customers operate in markets where risk, regulation, and customer expectations are constantly evolving. Our focus is building a platform that evolves just as quickly, giving flexibility to respond to new challenges without increasing operational complexity."

The latest platform enhancements are now available to AcuityTec clients and partners worldwide.

Contact: www.acuitytec.com / sales@acuitytec.com





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