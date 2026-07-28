JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the “ICAV”): Changes to Sub-Funds: Shareholder Notice

DUBLIN, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This is to notify you of the changes to be made to the below Sub-Funds of the ICAV:

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV – EUR Aggregate Bond Active UCITS ETF

(ISIN:IE00049TNTV6/ IE0008QIFH42/ IE000IEECNE6)

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV – EUR Government Bond Active UCITS ETF

(ISIN:IE000JUREXG2/ IE00081SF8K7)

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV – Global Government Bond Active UCITS ETF

(ISIN:IE000JS4ANL9/IE0005NMTKY4/IE000TWNMI25/IE000CJUN9X7/ IE000IBVEUA5/ IE000PYFQ9I0/ IE000WFXD0F2/ IE0008P6LL15)

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV – Global IG Corporate Bond Active UCITS ETF

(ISIN:IE000S2QZKI8/IE00064KQDB3/IE00098S8RU7/IE00009C3XN7/ IE000Y2AQPY9/ IE000L6RGYI5/ IE000MWM1LM1/ IE00048C5NZ0)

To view the full document including the options available to Shareholders, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

https://am.jpmorgan.com/content/dam/jpm-am-aem/emea/regional/en/supplemental/notice-to-shareholders/jpm58291-mailing-etf-leverage-increase-en.pdf

Enquiries:



JPMorgan

Christopher Moore

+44 207 742 0044