Submittable Announces Ben Chodor as New CEO

MISSOULA, Mont., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Submittable, the leading giving and grants platform powering social impact programs worldwide, today announced the appointment of Ben Chodor as Chief Executive Officer. Chodor succeeds Thor Culverhouse, who has served as CEO since 2020 and guided the company through significant product and market expansion.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ben to Submittable," said David Reuter, Submittable board member and partner at LLR. "He brings exceptional experience scaling SaaS businesses and a track record of building high-performing, customer-first teams. Submittable is at an inflection point, and Ben is the right leader to take us to the next level."

Chodor is a technology executive with more than 25 years of experience in enterprise SaaS and growth-stage company leadership. He most recently served as CEO of CallRevu, where he guided the company through its transition from Serent Capital to Astira Capital Partners and led the strategic acquisitions of Calldrip and TotalCX. Previously, he was president of Notified and founded Stream57 (acquired by West Corp) and Happtique.

"Submittable is doing something rare and important: building meaningful technology at the intersection of enterprise software and social impact," Chodor said. "The product is strong, the team is exceptional, and the market opportunity is significant. I'm honored to join and focused on helping this company further its customers’ important work with unparalleled product and services."

In particular, Chodor said he was excited to be joining the company at a moment when AI is making transformational work possible. “AI isn't just adding better features to grant management software,” he said. “It's creating the conditions for genuine transformation — in how organizations move from application to award, from reporting to insight, from administration to impact.”

Culverhouse joined Submittable in 2020, bringing prior leadership experience from Skytap, Lighter Capital, and Stratavia. Notable milestones during his tenure include Submittable raising a $47 million Series C funding round in 2022; expanding the company’s corporate social responsibility suite to include employee giving and volunteering solutions; and acquiring competitor WizeHive, and its brands BrightFunds and WeHero, in 2024.

About Submittable

Submittable is the leading social impact platform empowering mission-driven people to do their best, most impactful work. Through its grants management and CSR software solutions, Submittable helps power purpose for incredible brands looking to manage their social good programs and maximize their impact in their communities.