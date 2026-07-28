Flock LPR Helps East Baton Rouge Deputies Arrest Three Suspects in School Bus Shooting Within Minutes

LOUISIANA, La., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three cousins were arrested within minutes of shooting a teenager as he stepped off a school bus in East Baton Rouge Parish. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office credited witnesses and a growing network of license plate readers, including Flock cameras, for the rapid resolution.

The shooting occurred on May 5, 2026, at the intersection of Brownfields Drive and Cooper Drive. The three suspects, ages 19, 18, and 18, had followed the school bus before opening fire as the victim exited. All three were taken into custody in connection with the attack.

According to a regional law enforcement leader familiar with the technology, the license plate information allowed deputies to quickly identify and locate the suspect vehicle, enabling the arrests to happen before the suspects could distance themselves from the area.

About Flock

Flock is a public safety technology company that builds connected camera, audio, and investigative systems to help communities respond to and investigate safety incidents using objective evidence.