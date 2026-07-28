28 July 2026

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the “Company”)

NAV announcement

As at close of business on 24 July 2026, the unaudited ex-dividend Net Asset Value (“NAV”) for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc was 31.91 pence per Ordinary share.

The reported NAV is ex-dividend an interim dividend of 0.70 pence per Ordinary share payable in relation to the half year ended 31 March 2026 which will be paid on 31 July 2026 to those shareholders on the Company’s register on 26 June 2026.

The unaudited cum-dividend NAV was 32.61 pence per Ordinary share.

END

For further information, please contact:

Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited

Abbe Martineau aimvct@canaccord.com

+44 20 7523 4525





LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31