New York City, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SodaSlim introduced a gummy dietary supplement format in July 2026, adding a chewable presentation to its portfolio. The company said the launch gives consumers another format for established routines and adds to, rather than replaces, its existing capsule presentation.

The announcement marks SodaSlim’s move from product planning to commercial introduction after development, manufacturing, quality and packaging preparation. The company said the work assessed whether the gummy presentation could be produced consistently under its portfolio requirements.

Visit the official SodaSlim website for current company and product information.SodaSlim has designated SodaSlim.com as the primary source for this announcement. The site carries current availability, package information and corporate policies. Readers should rely on that site and the applicable product label for directions and product-specific information.

SodaSlim Gummies Expand the Company’s Portfolio Format Options

Dietary supplements are offered in several presentations, including capsules, tablets, powders, liquids and chewable products. Each has different practical characteristics involving storage, measurement, portability, taste and everyday use. SodaSlim said its decision to add a gummy format reflects its assessment that presentation can influence how consumers prefer to manage a supplement routine, without changing the need to read and follow the product label.

For SodaSlim, the July introduction represents an operational expansion as well as a product announcement. Adding a format requires decisions that do not arise when only packaging an established presentation. A gummy matrix must be evaluated for physical consistency, sensory profile, component behavior, production repeatability and packaging suitability.

SodaSlim Gummy Development Reaches Commercial Readiness





According to SodaSlim, the development cycle brought together personnel responsible for formulation, manufacturing preparation, quality review and package planning. The teams examined how the selected components performed in a chewable base and whether the planned process could produce a consistent finished item. Work during this stage also addressed flavor, texture and the practical requirements of moving the formulation through production equipment.

The company said the project advanced through defined review points rather than moving directly from concept to sale. Those points included laboratory and formulation work, assessment of production requirements, preparation of packaging materials, scheduling of manufacturing activity and review of finished-product specifications. SodaSlim characterized this sequence as part of its normal approach to introducing an additional product format.

Stability evaluation was another element of prelaunch preparation. SodaSlim said it reviewed the behavior of the formulation under recommended storage conditions to support consistency during its anticipated shelf life. Stability work does not eliminate the need for correct handling, so consumers are expected to follow the storage statement displayed on the final label. Consult the official SodaSlim website for current information about the company’s product formats.

Detailed composition, quantities and serving information remain on the applicable label and Supplement Facts panel. Keeping those details with the final package allows the release to focus on SodaSlim’s July 2026 business development while preserving the label as the primary source for product-specific directions.

SodaSlim Gummy Packaging Designed to Inform, Not Promote

The package for a dietary supplement performs two separate functions: it protects the contents and communicates information needed for identification and use. SodaSlim said materials for the new presentation were selected with storage and transportation in mind. The package is also intended to give consumers a clear place to find the product identity, ingredient information, serving guidance and storage directions.

FDA guidance identifies core labeling elements for dietary supplements, while federal regulations address the content and format of the Supplement Facts panel, including serving-size and quantitative ingredient declarations.SodaSlim said the gummy label was prepared to organize relevant information in accordance with requirements that apply where the product is distributed. Consumers should consult the physical label for the exact formulation and directions associated with the bottle they receive.

This approach is especially important because the company’s existing capsule presentation and the new gummy presentation should not be assumed to have identical compositions or directions. SodaSlim has not used this announcement to publish a gummy ingredient list, and readers should not transfer ingredient or serving information from one format to another. The website carries current product notices and company communications, while bottle-specific directions remain on the physical label.

SodaSlim Launch Governance Across Operating Functions

The July 2026 announcement confirms that SodaSlim has completed development work on its gummy format and moved it into commercial distribution. According to the company, this launch required coordination across multiple departments. Formulation teams evaluated how selected ingredients behave within a chewable matrix, while manufacturing personnel assessed the practical feasibility of scaling production. The company stated that the expansion is designed to provide consumers with an alternative way to incorporate supplements into their daily routines, acting as an addition to its current product range rather than a substitute for existing capsule presentations.

SodaSlim said the project advanced through defined review points rather than moving directly from concept to sale. The company reported conducting stability evaluations to review the formulation’s behavior under recommended storage conditions, which supports consistency during its anticipated shelf life. Packaging reviews were also completed before authorizing the product for distribution.

Quality Documentation and Release Controls for SodaSlim

SodaSlim reports that its production procedures involve structured oversight at several stages of manufacturing. This includes inspecting incoming raw materials before they enter the production line, monitoring in-process manufacturing conditions during the creation of the gummy matrix, and reviewing finished products before they are released for distribution. The company characterizes these activities as part of its normal approach to introducing an additional product format.

These quality controls occur within a regulated manufacturing environment. According to SodaSlim, the procedures are subject to federal current good manufacturing practice (CGMP) requirements for dietary supplements. The company expects consumers to follow the storage statement displayed on the final label, as stability evaluation and manufacturing oversight do not eliminate the need for correct handling after the product is purchased.

Product Information and Channel Coordination

SodaSlim advises that dietary supplements are intended to complement the diet, not replace varied nutrition or professional medical care. The company encourages individuals who are pregnant, breastfeeding, managing a health condition, or taking prescription medications to consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning any new supplement routine.

To support accurate product use, SodaSlim emphasizes that consumers should rely on the physical label attached to their specific bottle rather than assuming the gummy formulation matches the composition of the company’s capsule products. The complete ingredient list, along with quantitative amounts and serving directions, is printed on the product’s Supplement Facts panel. The company has designated SodaSlim.com as the official website for corporate information. Visit the official SodaSlim website to review current availability and company policies, as these details may change after the initial launch announcement.

Post-Launch Monitoring and SodaSlim Portfolio Planning

SodaSlim says the container and related materials were chosen to preserve the product’s condition during warehousing, shipment and routine storage. Following the July 2026 launch, the company expects to examine production records, customer-service questions and packaging feedback through routine post-launch monitoring.

SodaSlim said this monitoring creates a consistent route for information to move from distribution and customer service back to operational teams. The company may use recurring themes to clarify product communications, update internal procedures or identify areas requiring additional review, without changing bottle-specific directions outside the formal label-control process.

According to SodaSlim, those inputs may inform communication updates, process refinements and future portfolio planning. By keeping detailed composition and serving instructions on the product packaging, SodaSlim ensures that the physical label remains the primary and most accurate source for usage information. The company expects future planning to consider manufacturing capability, package design, consumer information and quality requirements together, although no additional product timetable is being announced in this release.

A Broader Development Path for SodaSlim

The July 2026 gummy introduction gives SodaSlim an additional foundation for evaluating how alternative formats fit within its portfolio. The company expects future planning to consider manufacturing capability, package design, consumer information and quality requirements together, rather than treating format development as an isolated formulation exercise.

SodaSlim said future initiatives may involve further research, process refinements or additional portfolio work when supported by operational review. No future product timetable is being announced in this release. The immediate company news is the July 2026 introduction of the gummy format and the completion of the development and production-preparation work required to bring that format into the company’s range.

About SodaSlim

SodaSlim is a dietary supplement brand focused on product development, manufacturing oversight and clear product communication. In July 2026, the company expanded its portfolio with a gummy presentation designed to complement its existing supplement format. Explore current company information on the official SodaSlim website.

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