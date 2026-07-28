Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of PicS N.V. Investors

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises PicS N.V., (“PicS” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PICS) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities in relation to its January 30, 2026 IPO, inclusive (the “Class Period”). PicS N.Vinvestors have until August 4, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/pics-nv. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

PicS N.V. operates one of the largest digital banks in Brazil. In the IPO, PicS N.V. sold approximately 22.9 million shares of Class A common stock to the public at $19 per share, generating gross proceeds of $434.3 million.

The PicS N.V. class action lawsuit alleges that defendants in the IPO’s offering documents made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) PicS N.V. had conducted an evaluation of its credit evaluation procedures in December 2025 and determined that such procedures were deficient and in need of enhancement; (ii) as a result of the new procedures PicS N.V. had implemented in December 2025, PicS N.V. had reclassified approximately R$590 million of exposures previously classified as Stage 2 to Stage 3, leading to an incremental ECL charge of R$88 million in the three months ended December 31, 2025; (iii) PicS N.V. had experienced a heightened, but unreported, Stage 3 formation rate of more than 7% in the fourth quarter of 2025 that deviated substantially from the historical results and trends provided in the offering documents; (iv) the IPO’s offering documents had materially overstated the quality and ability of PicS N.V.’s credit models and user data to inform PicS N.V.’s underwriting practices and to allow PicS N.V. to timely and effectively monitor, assess, and identify adverse credit events, credit risks, and credit deterioration across its portfolio; and (v) PicS N.V. suffered from degradations in customer credit quality and heightened risks of default and loan impairment as a result of its entrance into materially riskier business lines leading up to the IPO, resulting in undisclosed adverse financial and operational trends such as heightened incidents of default, which predated the IPO and were internally projected by PicS N.V. to continue to worsen following the IPO, materially impairing PicS N.V.’s business, operations, and financial results.

By June 4, 2026, PicS N.V. Class A common stock fell to a low of less than $9 per share, representing a more than 50% decline from the $19 per share IPO price. The price of PicS N.V. Class A common stock has remained substantially below the IPO price as of the date of the filing of the complaint.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising