Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Verra Mobility Corporation Investors

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Verra Mobility Corporation, (“Verra Mobility” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VRRM) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between February 24, 2026 and May 26, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Verra Mobility investors have until August 4, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/verra-mobility-corporation. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The lawsuit alleges that the Company provided materially false and misleading statements and/or concealed material adverse facts concerning the true state of Verra Mobility’s relationship with Avis Budget Group regarding its contract extension with Avis. Further, the Company minimized concerns that major car rental agencies could replace Verra Mobility with in-house solutions or outsourced alternatives.

On May 26, 2026, Verra Mobility announced that it received a termination notice from Avis Budget Group, which becomes effective in September 2026. The Company further disclosed that it “expects the termination to reduce Commercial Services’ 2026 annualized revenue by approximately $135 million to $145 million and 2026 annualized segment profit by approximately $120 million to $125 million, before taking into account expected cost reduction initiatives.” On this news, the price of Verra Mobility shares declined by $9.23 per share, or approximately 71%, from $13.08 per share on May 26, 2026 to close at $3.85 on May 27, 2026.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising