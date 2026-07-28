Aembit Joins Snowflake to Tackle AI's Next Security Frontier: Trusted Agent Interoperability





SILVER SPRING, Md., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

To reduce identity risk when third-party AI agents access business systems, Aembit is launching a new integration with Snowflake to help enterprises securely govern third-party agents across platforms.

Aembit, the identity and access management company for agentic AI, today announced a new integration with Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, designed to reduce identity risk from third-party AI agents. Through this integration with Snowflake, Aembit helps enterprises securely connect, govern, and audit agents across business systems and platforms.

As AI agents increasingly collaborate across enterprise ecosystems, they are making autonomous decisions, accessing sensitive data, and invoking external tools, creating security and governance challenges that traditional security frameworks may not solve. Agents may act on behalf of employees while using their own identities, tools, and execution paths, making it difficult to determine who authorized an action, which agent performed it, and whether the access granted was appropriate for the task.

Aembit is launching a new secure third-party agent access integration within Snowflake’s security ecosystem to establish a new benchmark for enterprise AI governance and security. Through this integration, organizations can preserve the identities of both the user and the agent, apply centrally managed access policies, and enforce an agent’s Snowflake access based on the specific task being performed. This gives enterprise identity and security teams greater control over how and when agents reach sensitive data while improving visibility and accountability across agentic workflows and eliminating long-lived credentials.

“As AI becomes central to enterprise operations, securing agentic workflows is the next major frontier,” said David Goldschlag, Aembit co-founder and CEO. “Integrating with Snowflake allows us to deliver the critical identity and access management controls organizations need across the most crucial resources. This gives enterprise security teams greater control over how agents access data within Snowflake, with clearer visibility into which agent acted, on whose behalf, and under what access restrictions.”

This initiative reflects a broader industry shift toward safeguarding the agentic enterprise through ecosystem-wide collaboration.

“Securing the agentic enterprise requires an entirely new model of trust, visibility, and control,” said Mayank Upadhyay, chief security and trust officer of Snowflake. “Through our integration with Aembit, we are establishing a secure foundation for agent interoperability, equipping organizations with the precise access capabilities and trust required to run autonomous workflows safely.”

This integration marks a critical milestone in establishing the trusted foundation required to run next-generation AI agents safely in production environments.

For additional insights into modern AI security and governance strategies, users can visit the Snowflake blog.

About Aembit

Aembit is the identity and access management platform for agentic AI and workloads. It enforces access based on identity, context, and centrally managed policies, giving organizations a singular place to control access risk from AI agents, automate credential management, and accelerate AI adoption. With Aembit, enterprises can confidently control access to sensitive resources across all the workloads that power their business. Users can visit aembit.io and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Contact

CMO

Apurva Davé

Aembit

info@aembit.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49f3b4bb-8406-4409-9fd3-426d4506efee