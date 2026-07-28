Huntsville, Alabama Music Strategy Adds $278.2 Million in Economic Output

Sound Diplomacy report shows Huntsville's music economy initiatives have created jobs, attracted investment, and transformed the city into one of America's fastest-growing music destinations

Key Takeaways:

Huntsville's music ecosystem has generated $278.2 million in economic output and created 3,047 jobs, representing 2.8% of the city's workforce since 2018.

Direct music industry jobs have grown 145%, while direct economic output has increased 38% and Gross Value Added has increased 35%.

For every $1 generated by the music economy, an additional $0.48 is generated throughout the broader regional economy.

Strategic investments, including The Orion Amphitheater, South Star Music Festival, and the Huntsville Music Office, have helped establish Huntsville as a nationally recognized music destination.

By significantly expanding its workforce and closing the gap with national music markets, Huntsville has strengthened a music scene built for long‑term prosperity.





HUNTSVILLE, Ala., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The City of Huntsville , AL and Sound Diplomacy today published a landmark economic audit report measuring the economic impact of the city’s initiatives and programs to grow the music industry since 2018. The report finds that Huntsville's music economy has grown from a cultural initiative into a $278.2 million industry, supporting over 3,000 jobs and becoming a significant driver of economic development, tourism, and quality of life.

“Huntsville has intentionally built a music identity from the ground up, based on real people, community input, data, and long-term ecosystem development,” said Mayor Tommy Battle. “The audit not only proves our thesis that music could be an economic and cultural engine for the City, but it also serves as a blueprint for other cities and regions to invest in their music and arts.”

“A music economy exists in most cities, but it is often overlooked as an economic driver. Our work in Huntsville has clearly demonstrated that music is an economic engine that creates jobs, attracts and retains talent, and boosts economic growth for related sectors,” said Matt Mandrella, Huntsville Music Officer. “The report provides another boost of motivation and zeal to double down on supporting artists, workforce, businesses, and commercialization to build an even stronger music economy in Huntsville.”

“It is an honour and a privilege to be engaged to support Huntsville’s music ecosystem,” says Shain Shapiro, Founder and Chairman of Sound Diplomacy. “This data shows that the process works, that music delivers sustainable economic impact, creates jobs and does so to benefit the entire community. Huntsville continues to be the model. I hope this is yet another tipping point that shows every other American city the potential that music can deliver to them.”

Why Does the Audit Matter?

Known worldwide as the Rocket City, Huntsville has spent decades building its reputation for innovation. Since 2018, the city has applied that same approach to music, using data, public policy, and strategic investment to grow its creative economy.

The findings demonstrate that Huntsville's emergence as a nationally recognized music destination has been driven by deliberate strategy and show how sustained investment in music infrastructure, artists, and industry development can deliver measurable economic returns.

What Has the City Done to Grow the Music Industry?

In 2018, Huntsville hired Sound Diplomacy to conduct the first municipal music audit in the United States. The original audit yielded 45 strategic recommendations, which the City implemented. Highlights include:

Creating the Huntsville Music Office and hiring Matt Mandrella, the country’s first-ever municipal officer.

and hiring Matt Mandrella, the country’s first-ever municipal officer. Investing $55 million in The Orion Amphitheater , helping establish Huntsville as a premier touring destination. Non-local attendees generated $76.8 million in economic output, including spending on hotels, restaurants, entertainment, and retail.

, helping establish Huntsville as a premier touring destination. Non-local attendees generated $76.8 million in economic output, including spending on hotels, restaurants, entertainment, and retail. Launching South Star Music Festival with C3 Presents. Despite losing one day to severe weather, the inaugural festival, which featured Gwen Stefani and Blink-182, still generated $24.1 million in regional economic impact and nearly $218 million in earned media value.

Building partnerships with industry leaders, including Universal Music Group's East Iris Studios in Nashville, to support emerging artists and create new career pathways.

in Nashville, to support emerging artists and create new career pathways. Expanding international artist exchange opportunities through collaborations with Sweden's TIVEDEN songwriter residency.

songwriter residency. Creating innovative programs such as the Music Ambassador Program, which helps local touring artists promote Huntsville while building hometown pride.

Supporting cultural preservation through initiatives including legacy venue protections and equitable artist grant programs.





What did the study find?

This study confirms that Huntsville’s rise as a music destination is no accident; it is the result of deliberate policy, targeted investment, and the modernization of world‑class infrastructure. Among the report's findings:

There has been a 35% increase in gross added value, equal to $162M.

38% increase in direct economic output, equal to $278.2M. $133.7M of this comes from music venues, live events, and festivals, while $98.6M comes from industry support and essential services (i.e. music education, music managers, instruments, equipment, manufacturers)

145% increase in direct jobs in the music industry. The total direct and indirect jobs related to the music industry in Huntsville represents 2.8% of Huntsville’s total workforce.

The results indicate a strong multiplier effect: for every $1 of output of the music economy, there is an additional output of $0.48 in the rest of the economy.

The City has seen a growth from 163 to 215 music assets, with the strong growth area in live music.





Read the full report here and the executive summary here . Visit huntsvillemusic.com to learn more about Huntsville’s music scene and initiatives.

About Huntsville, Alabama

Huntsville, Alabama, is the largest city in the state and a hub for innovation, technology and culture. Known for its rich history in space exploration, Huntsville is home to Redstone Arsenal, Marshall Space Flight Center and Cummings Research Park, the second-largest research park in the United States. The city also houses the U.S. Space & Rocket Center and Space Camp, inspiring the next generation of space explorers. Additionally, Huntsville is a growing center for advanced manufacturing and hosts the Von Braun Center as well as the world-class Orion Amphitheater, offering exceptional entertainment experiences. As home to the first municipal government-sanctioned music office in the country, Huntsville is dedicated to fostering a dynamic and inclusive music ecosystem. With a vibrant arts community, a booming sports tourism economy and a focus on smart growth, Huntsville continues to lead in economic development, making it an exciting place to live, work and visit.

Media Contact:

Kate Laursen

kate@pacepublicrelations.com

203-610-5879

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d6db7f9-6d25-4282-8b5b-696c096908ae