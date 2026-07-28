Northwest Pump Strengthens Northern California Presence with Acquisition of Island Equipment Co.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northwest Pump & Equipment Co. ("Northwest Pump"), a leading provider of petroleum, industrial, and service solutions across the Western United States, today announced the acquisition of Island Equipment Co., Inc. (IECI), a long-established petroleum equipment distributor serving the San Jose corridor and the broader Northern California market.

Founded in 1969, Island Equipment Co. has served Northern California's petroleum industry for more than five decades. Originally established as an air and water route maintenance company, the business evolved into a trusted provider of petroleum equipment sales and services. Vance Armstrong purchased the company in 1991 and has continued building its reputation for responsive service, technical expertise, and long-standing customer relationships throughout the region. Today, Island Equipment specializes in contract maintenance, hanging hardware, and petroleum equipment services, supporting customers across Northern California.

The acquisition strengthens Northwest Pump's existing presence in Northern California while expanding its ability to deliver comprehensive petroleum equipment, service, and maintenance solutions throughout the region.

"Relationships have always been at the heart of our business, and Island Equipment has earned the trust of customers throughout Northern California by consistently delivering knowledgeable, dependable service," said Bob Mathews, President and CEO of Northwest Pump. "Vance and his team share our customer-first approach, and we're excited to welcome them to Northwest Pump as we continue growing our presence and capabilities across the region."

As part of the acquisition, Vance Armstrong will join Northwest Pump as a Sales Representative based in the company's Sacramento office, where he will continue supporting Island Equipment's long-standing customers while providing access to Northwest Pump's broader portfolio of products and solutions.

"It's been an incredible privilege to lead Island Equipment for more than three decades and build lasting relationships with our customers, employees, and industry partners," said Vance Armstrong, President of Island Equipment Co. "Joining Northwest Pump allows us to continue serving our customers with the same commitment they've always known while providing them access to additional products, resources, and expertise. I'm excited about what this means for our customers and our team."

The acquisition reflects Northwest Pump's continued investment in expanding its petroleum service capabilities and strengthening support for customers throughout the Western United States.

About Northwest Pump

Founded in 1959, Northwest Pump provides distribution, service, and maintenance solutions for fueling and industrial infrastructure across the Western United States. With more than 500 employees and a growing network of 26 branch locations, the company supports thousands of customers with equipment, service, and compliance solutions that keep operations running. Northwest Pump’s people-first culture and technical expertise make it a trusted partner for industrial, energy, and fueling systems.

To learn more, please visit www.nwpump.com.

About Island Equipment Co.

Founded in 1969, Island Equipment Co., Inc. is a Northern California-based provider of petroleum equipment sales and services. Originally established as an air and water route maintenance company, the business has evolved to serve customers throughout the San Jose corridor and the broader Northern California market. Since acquiring the company in 1991, Vance Armstrong has continued its tradition of responsive service, technical expertise, and trusted customer relationships. Today, Island Equipment specializes in contract maintenance, hanging hardware, and petroleum equipment services, supporting customers with dependable solutions tailored to their operational needs.