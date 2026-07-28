Ataraxis Strengthens Executive Leadership to Support Continued Growth Across the US

Boise, Idaho, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ataraxis, a full-service HR solutions provider serving employers across 45 states, announced the next evolution of its executive leadership as Founder Stephen Cilley returns to the role of Chief Executive Officer and Eric Smith transitions to Chief Revenue Officer. The leadership realignment positions the company's executive strengths to support continued growth, deepen client partnerships, and advance its long-term vision for helping employers navigate today's increasingly complex workforce.

The announcement comes as Ataraxis builds on 15 years of serving businesses with hands-on HR support that extends beyond traditional payroll and compliance services. Since its founding in 2010, the company has evolved from a regional HR and payroll provider into a national workforce solutions partner, helping organizations streamline employment responsibilities while creating stronger workplace experiences for their teams.

Founded after Cilley experienced firsthand the challenges of managing HR while growing his own business, Ataraxis was built on a simple belief: employers need more than software or advice; they need an HR team that works alongside them. Today, the company supports organizations with people operations, employee relations, payroll and tax administration, benefits management, workers' compensation, employment law and compliance, and HRIS technology through a flexible service model tailored to each client's unique needs.

"This transition reflects where we're headed as a company," said Stephen Cilley, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ataraxis. "Over the past 15 years, we've built Ataraxis around partnership, accountability, and personalized service. Aligning our leadership team around each person's strengths allows us to continue investing in our clients, our people, and innovative solutions that help employers confidently navigate an ever-changing workforce."

As Chief Executive Officer, Cilley will focus on long-term strategy, organizational growth, and strengthening client relationships. Smith will lead revenue strategy, strategic partnerships, and business development, helping expand Ataraxis' reach while continuing to build on the company's client-first approach.

During Smith's tenure as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Executive Officer, Ataraxis achieved more than 200% growth, increased client retention to more than 98%, strengthened its operational infrastructure, and expanded its ability to support employers nationwide. His leadership also played a key role in implementing a new HRIS platform and building scalable processes that continue to support the company's long-term success.

"I'm excited to focus on helping more organizations experience the value of having a true HR partner," said Eric Smith, Chief Revenue Officer of Ataraxis. "Our growth has always been driven by relationships, and I'm looking forward to expanding those partnerships while continuing to deliver the personalized service that has defined Ataraxis from the beginning."

Over the coming year, the company plans to introduce new initiatives focused on enhancing the client experience, including an intelligent applicant hiring system integrated within its HRIS platform and expanded employee benefits offerings designed to provide comprehensive, affordable medical coverage. These investments reflect Ataraxis' ongoing commitment to helping employers attract, support, and retain great people.

"While our company has grown significantly over the past 15 years, our mission remains the same," added Cilley. "We exist to do the work behind the work so our clients can focus on growing their businesses and supporting their employees. Every decision we make, including this leadership evolution, is rooted in strengthening that commitment."

For more information about Ataraxis and its full-service HR solutions, visit www.ataraxis.com .

About Ataraxis

Ataraxis empowers organizations across the US with hands-on HR support across people ops, employee relations, payroll, benefits administration, compliance, and workers’ compensation. As a true extension of their team, we provide expert, personalized, and scalable solutions that simplify operations, reduce risk, and eliminate administrative complexity so they can stay focused on their business and their people.