Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of BitGo Holdings, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises BitGo Holdings, Inc., (“BitGo” or the "Company") (NYSE: BTGO) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between January 22, 2025 and May 13, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). BitGo investors have until August 7, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/bitgo-holdings-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for PURSUING claims to recover their losses.

Shareholders allege that BitGo Holdings, Inc. (BTGO) misled investors regarding its financial performance and business outlook. According to the complaint, the Offering Documents in support of BitGo's IPO were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact.

Additionally, during the class period, the Offering Documents and defendants failed to disclose that: (i) defendants understated the scope and severity of the risk that declining digital asset prices posed to Company’s business and financial performance; and (ii) consequently, defendants’ statements regarding, inter alia, BitGo’s financial performance and business prospects as a public company lacked a reasonable basis.

Plaintiff alleges that on March 26, 2026, BitGo announced disappointing fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. Among other items, BitGo reported a net loss of $14.8 million for 2025, compared to $156.6 million in net income for 2024, a quarterly margin of 0.21% in its Digital Asset Sales segment, compared to a quarterly margin of 0.47% in the prior year, and declined to offer specific revenue guidance for the first quarter of 2025. Defendants also declined to provide explicit guidance for the first fiscal quarter of 2026, even though the quarter would end just five days later. Instead, defendants merely provided general commentary to the effect that BitGo’s revenue streams faced “a direct impact” from a “challenging” macroeconomic environment. On this news, BitGo’s stock price fell $1.43 per share, or 15.71%, to close at $7.67 per share on March 27, 2026.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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