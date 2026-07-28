Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of ADMA Biologics, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises ADMA Biologics, Inc., (“ADMA” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ADMA) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between August 9, 2024 and March 25, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). ADMA investors have until August 10, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/adma-biologics-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

According to the Complaint, ADMA Biologics and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in the Offering Documents, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company engaged in an undisclosed related party transaction; (ii) the Company used channel stuffing to create an appearance of revenue; (iii) the Company lacked adequate internal controls; (iv) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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