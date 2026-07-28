North Texas Plastic Surgery’s Dr. Sacha Obaid Named to Newsweek’s America’s Best Plastic Surgeons 2025 List

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Texas Plastic Surgery announced that Dr. Sacha Obaid , its founder and a board-certified plastic surgeon, has been named to Newsweek’s 2025 America’s Best Plastic Surgeons list in five cosmetic surgery categories: breast augmentation, liposuction, rhinoplasty, eyelid surgery and tummy tuck.

The 2025 recognition follows prior ‘Best Plastic Surgeon’ honors from Newsweek and Statista for Dr. Obaid in 2021, 2023 and 2024, expanding his inclusion to five procedure categories.

“I’m grateful to be recognized by Newsweek and Statista as one of ‘America’s Best Plastic Surgeons’ across several areas of care,” Dr. Obaid said. “Our team works hard to listen closely, set clear expectations and guide each patient through decisions that are personal and important. This recognition reflects the work our entire team does every day.”

Newsweek and Statista’s 2025 ranking recognized plastic surgeons across six cosmetic surgery procedure categories and used three data sources: an online survey by state, quality-of-care assessments and certification data. More than 10,000 votes from medical experts with knowledge of plastic surgery were collected and analyzed for each cosmetic surgery procedure.

For in-state recommendations, survey participants assessed quality of care, including consultation, complications, follow-up care and outcomes. For the 2025 ranking, Newsweek and Statista recognized 458 plastic surgeons with tummy tuck included as a category for the first time.

Dr. Obaid founded North Texas Plastic Surgery in October 2007. The practice serves patients in the greater Dallas area and offers a range of cosmetic procedures, including breast augmentation, liposuction, tummy tuck, mommy makeovers and facial plastic surgery. In addition to his recognition from Newsweek, Dr. Obaid has received numerous accolades, including recognition as a Texas Monthly Super Doctor, a Fort Worth Magazine Top Doctor, a D Magazine Best Doctor in Collin County, and a Castle Connolly Top Doctor.

For more information about North Texas Plastic Surgery, visit https://www.northtexasplasticsurgery.com/fort-worth-plastic-surgery/ .