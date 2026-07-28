PRISM MarketView Features Exclusive Q&A with AtlasClear Holdings Executive Chairman John Schaible and President Craig Ridenhour on Digital Asset Strategy, M&A and Platform Buildout





NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRISM MarketView today published an exclusive Q&A feature with John Schaible, Executive Chairman, and Craig Ridenhour, President, of AtlasClear Holdings (NYSE American: ATCH), a company building regulated financial infrastructure for smaller broker-dealers, fintechs and advisors across traditional and digital asset markets.

In the interview, Schaible and Ridenhour discuss the strategic logic behind two recently announced transactions, the capital allocation decisions behind them and what investors should watch over the next several quarters. On July 22, AtlasClear announced a non-binding letter of intent to acquire a revenue-generating institutional digital asset business, and an amendment to its previously announced letter of intent to acquire Ark Financial Services and its wholly owned subsidiary Dawson James Securities.

The transactions come as the largest clearing and settlement institutions move digital asset infrastructure into production. In July, the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) began converting shares and Treasurys into digital tokens in a trial involving close to 40 financial firms and technology providers, with a formal program launch planned for October.

The Q&A highlights several key themes, including:

Two acquisitions would add approximately $35.4 million in revenue and approximately $6.7 million in EBITDA based on unaudited 2025 year-end results.

The combined 2026 revenue run rate exceeds $56 million based on unaudited revenue through June 2026 provided by the companies.

Target operates an institutional digital asset platform spanning trading, liquidity, derivatives, lending and algorithmic execution and settlement, with active regulatory registrations across multiple jurisdictions.

An initial closing of 24.9% of Ark Financial, Dawson James’ parent company, is expected within approximately 30 days and is structured below the threshold requiring FINRA approval; full ownership is subject to FINRA and AtlasClear shareholder approval.

Dawson James has begun clearing through Wilson-Davis & Co., Inc., retaining economics previously paid to third-party providers.

“When the largest clearinghouse in the world moves tokenization into production, and the biggest firms on the street are participating, the question stops being whether regulated digital asset infrastructure gets built. It becomes who it serves.”

John Schaible, Executive Chairman, AtlasClear Holdings

Schaible also addressed why AtlasClear chose to acquire the capability rather than build it.

“There are two things capital doesn’t buy quickly. One is active regulatory registrations across multiple jurisdictions, and those typically take years. The other is an operating history, with revenue and institutional clients already in place.”

John Schaible, Executive Chairman, AtlasClear Holdings

Ridenhour discussed the economics of clearing Dawson James through Wilson-Davis, the structure of the initial 24.9% closing in Ark Financial, the temporary withdrawal of the bank regulatory applications tied to the Commercial Bancorp acquisition and how management evaluates equity as acquisition currency.

“We capture revenue across the full life of a transaction, from the capital raise through clearing and settlement, and we keep economics that would otherwise go out the door to a third-party provider.”

Craig Ridenhour, President, AtlasClear Holdings

He also pointed to the cost structure behind the clearing business.

“Our clearing infrastructure is largely fixed cost, so incremental activity contributes at high margin against that base.”

Craig Ridenhour, President, AtlasClear Holdings

Both transactions remain subject to definitive documentation and required regulatory and stockholder approvals.

The full Q&A, published by PRISM MarketView, is available here: https://prismmarketview.com/building-regulated-infrastructure-across-traditional-and-digital-asset-markets/

About AtlasClear Holdings, Inc.

AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: ATCH) is building a technology-enabled financial services platform designed for trading, clearing, settlement, and banking for emerging financial institutions and fintechs. Through its subsidiary Wilson-Davis & Co., Inc., a full-service correspondent broker-dealer registered with the SEC and FINRA, and its planned acquisition of Commercial Bancorp of Wyoming, AtlasClear seeks to deliver a vertically integrated suite of brokerage, clearing, risk management, regulatory, and commercial banking solutions. For more information, follow the Company on LinkedIn or X and visit www.atlasclear.com.

To stay up to date on AtlasClear’s platform strategy and market perspective, subscribe to the Company’s YouTube channel and watch the Clearing the View by AtlasClear video series.

About PRISM MarketView

PRISM MarketView is a financial media platform covering emerging growth companies and sector innovation across public markets. Through original editorial, video features, and executive Q&A content, PRISM provides timely market intelligence and expanded visibility for high-potential companies. The platform maintains a suite of proprietary indexes tracking momentum across sectors including AI infrastructure, biotech, space, precious metals, NextGen Tech and AI, and psychedelics, among others. Learn more at www.prismmarketview.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that reflect AtlasClear Holdings’ current views with respect to, among other things, its future operations and financial performance. Forward-looking statements in this communication may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expected future growth, strategic initiatives, the proposed acquisition of an institutional digital asset business and the proposed acquisitions of Ark Financial Services, Inc. and the Target, the anticipated timing and completion of the initial and second closings of the Dawson James transaction, the execution of definitive documentation, receipt of FINRA and other required regulatory and stockholder approvals, the anticipated growth of Dawson James’s clearing activity through Wilson-Davis & Co., Inc., the expected revenue, net income and EBITDA contributions of the proposed acquisitions, the timing of any disclosure of the Target’s identity, the Company’s intention to refile its application to acquire Commercial Bancorp of Wyoming, future financial performance, future capital markets activity, and the Company’s ability to execute on its business strategy. The letter of intent for the digital asset acquisition and the amended Dawson James letter of intent are non-binding (other than certain customary provisions), and there can be no assurance that definitive agreements will be executed or that the proposed acquisitions will be completed on the terms described, or at all.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to: AtlasClear’s failure to enter into definitive agreements with the Target or the Dawson James parties, or its failure to complete the proposed acquisitions on favorable terms or at all; failure to receive the required regulatory approvals for the proposed acquisitions; AtlasClear’s inability to integrate, and to realize the benefits of, the proposed acquisitions; the risk that AtlasClear does not refile its application for the acquisition of Commercial Bancorp or that the acquisition does not close as a result of the failure to satisfy the conditions to closing such acquisition (including, without limitation, the receipt of approval of Commercial Bancorp’s stockholders and receipt of required regulatory approvals); changes in general economic or political conditions; changes in the markets that AtlasClear targets; slowdowns in securities or digital asset trading or shifting demand for trading, clearing and settling financial products; and any change in laws applicable to AtlasClear or any regulatory or judicial interpretation thereof. For additional information regarding risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2025, as amended, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. AtlasClear undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Disclaimer

This communication was produced by PRISM MarketView. PRISM MarketView is not a registered or licensed broker-dealer nor investment adviser. No information contained in this communication constitutes an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation of any security. PRISM MarketView may be compensated by respective clients for publicizing information relating to its clients' securities. For full disclaimer, visit: https://prismmarketview.com/disclaimer/

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