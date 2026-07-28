Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Via Transportation, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Via Transportation, Inc., (“VIA” or the "Company") (NYSE: VIA) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities in connection with Via Transportation's September 15, 2025 initial public offering ("IPO"). Via investors have until August 10, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/via-transportation-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Via Transportation provides software and tech-enabled services for cities, transit agencies, transport operators, school districts, universities, and corporations to manage public transportation. According to the Via Transportation class action lawsuit, on or about September 15, 2025, Via Transportation conducted its IPO, issuing 10,714,285 shares to the public at the offering price of $46.00 per share.

The Via Transportation class action lawsuit alleges that the IPO's offering documents were materially false and/or misleading and/or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading, including that: (i) at the time of the IPO, Via Transportation was adding customers faster than those customers were generating revenue, resulting in a decline in Platform Annual Run-Rate Revenue per customer; and (ii) existing regulatory issues would hinder Via Transportation's "land and expand" strategy in Germany.

On November 13, 2025, Via Transportation published its 2025 third quarter financial results, allegedly disclosing that the Platform Annual Run-Rate Revenue per customer declined for the first time in eight quarters. On this news, the price of Via Transportation stock declined nearly 13%, according to the complaint.

The Via Transportation class action lawsuit further alleges that on February 27, 2026, Via Transportation published its 2025 fourth quarter and full year financial results, revealing that Via Transportation was "facing some headwinds . . . in Germany" that rendered Via Transportation unable to sell its entire platform in Germany. On this news, the price of Via Transportation stock declined nearly 8%, according to the complaint.

Then, on May 12, 2026, Via Transportation published its 2026 first quarter financial results, allegedly reporting that regulatory issues continued to limit Via Transportation's growth in Germany. On this news, the price of Via Transportation stock dropped an additional 17%, closing at nearly 70% below the IPO price, according to the complaint.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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