Flock LPR and Tesla Footage Combine to Help Polk County Deputies Arrest Hit-and-Run Suspect in 90 Minutes

ANKENY, Iowa, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A 14-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle while riding an electric scooter in Polk County on May 3, 2026. The driver fled. About 90 minutes later, a suspect was in custody.

The girl sustained significant injuries, including ankle damage, a broken nose, and road rash, and was transported to the hospital. She was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the scene, where a witness who had arrived immediately after the incident provided Tesla dashcam footage that helped investigators identify the suspect vehicle. Flock cameras then confirmed the license plate number, allowing deputies to identify and locate the suspect.

An 18-year-old man was arrested approximately 90 minutes after the crash and booked into the Polk County Jail on a charge of leaving the scene.

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Flock is a public safety technology company that builds connected camera, audio, and investigative systems to help communities respond to and investigate safety incidents using objective evidence.