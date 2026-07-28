Durable Roofing Publishes Company Timeline Dating to 1917

MIDLOTHIAN, IL, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MIDLOTHIAN, IL - July 28, 2026 -

Durable Roofing has published a historical timeline on a website launched June 29, 2026, documenting the family-owned contractor's development since 1917. The timeline traces four generations of leadership, changes in roofing technology and the expansion of the business into commercial, industrial and high-rise work.

The newly published company timeline brings together dated milestones involving leadership, equipment, roofing systems and project capabilities. It gives property owners, facility managers and other visitors a clearer record of how the contractor changed with the buildings, materials and project requirements it encountered over more than a century.

"A date on a logo is easy. Staying accountable for the work decade after decade is the hard part," said Joe Richards, owner and operator. "We did not make it this far by doing everything the same way. Every generation had to learn new systems, new equipment and new building demands without losing sight of whose name was on the job."

The timeline begins with the company's founding and identifies the addition of its first motorized vehicle in 1923. Second-generation leadership began in 1948 as the family business continued working across a Chicago-area building stock that was changing in size, design and use.

Commercial roofing became a larger part of the operation during the 1960s. By the middle of that decade, the contractor was working on Chicago high-rise properties, where access, coordination and safety presented different demands than conventional residential work.

The historical record also notes the adoption of single-ply roofing systems during the late 1970s, fourth-generation leadership beginning in 1989 and the development of a roof maintenance program during the 1990s. More recent milestones include expanded work with TPO and PVC systems used on low-slope commercial and industrial properties.

Today, the contractor handles projects ranging from homes and neighborhood commercial buildings to industrial facilities and high-rise structures of up to 30 stories. Its commercial work can involve occupied properties, rooftop equipment, difficult access and phased scheduling intended to limit disruption to tenants or ongoing operations.

Joe Richards continues to lead the business as owner and operator. Jack Richards serves as field representative and estimator and represents the fifth generation currently working within the family-owned organization. His role places the fifth generation in direct contact with the company's field and estimating work.

"In estimating, details matter before the crew ever starts," said Jack Richards. "Access, drainage, rooftop equipment and occupied areas can all change the scope. The company's history is useful when it reminds us that the recommendation we make today becomes part of the record long after the immediate project is finished."

The company's current credentials include GAF Gold Elite Commercial Contractor status, certification through the City of Chicago Department of Buildings, an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and membership in the National Roofing Contractors Association. It also holds roofing contractor license 104014112 and general contractor license TGC082439.

The published history places those qualifications within a longer record of changes in transportation, materials, maintenance practices and project complexity. It also gives visitors context for the company's current commercial capabilities, including work on industrial buildings, occupied properties and high-rise structures requiring coordinated planning and execution.

"Every generation thinks it has better tools than the one before it, and sometimes it is even right," Richards said. "The fifth generation will bring its own ideas, but the standard for the work cannot change."

The complete timeline and additional information about the contractor are available on its website.

About Durable Roofing

Durable Roofing is a fourth-generation family-owned roofing contractor based in Midlothian, Illinois. Founded in 1917, the company provides inspection, repair, replacement, restoration and maintenance services for commercial, industrial and residential roofing systems throughout the Chicago area. Its project experience includes industrial facilities, occupied commercial properties and high-rise structures requiring coordinated access and scheduling.

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For more information about Durable Roofing Company Inc., contact the company here:



Durable Roofing

Joe Richards

(708) 371-7663

info@durableroofing.com

3836 W. 148th Street Midlothian, IL 60445