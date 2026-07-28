Soitec and the French tax authorities agree on the main terms of a settlement

Bernin (Grenoble), France, July 28th, 2026 – Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative semiconductor materials, today announces it has agreed on the main terms of a resolution of its ongoing dispute with the French Tax authorities. This settlement is expected to result in a forfeiture of approximately €320m in tax loss carry-forward and a cash outflow which will not exceed €60m in Q3’27. The contemplated settlement, expected to be signed in the coming weeks, will close the ongoing tax dispute.

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext - Tech Leaders - SBF 120), a world leader in innovative semiconductor materials, has been developing cutting-edge products delivering both technological performance and energy efficiency for over 30 years. From its global headquarters in France, Soitec is expanding internationally with its unique solutions, and generated sales of around 600 million euros in fiscal year 2025-2026. Soitec occupies a key position in the semiconductor value chain, serving three main strategic markets: Mobile Communications, Automotive and Industrial, and Edge and Cloud AI. The company relies on the talent and diversity of nearly 2000 employees, representing 50 different nationalities, working at its sites in Europe, the United States and Asia. Nearly 4,800 patents have been registered by Soitec.

Soitec, SmartSiC™ and Smart Cut™ are registered trademarks of Soitec.

For more information soitec.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X: @Soitec_Official

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Disclaimer

This document is provided by Soitec (the “Company”) for information purposes only.

The Company’s business operations and financial position are described in the Company’s Universal Registration Document (which notably includes the Annual Financial Report). The 2025-2026 Universal Registration Document was filed on June 10th, 2026, with the French stock market authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, or AMF) under number D.26-0417. The French versions of the 2025-2026 Universal Registration Document, together with English courtesy translation for information purposes, are available for consultation since June 10th, 2026, on the Company’s website ( www.soitec.com ), in the section Investors - Regulated information - Financial Reports, Results and other regulated releases.

Your attention is drawn to the risk factors described in Chapter 2.1 (Risk factors and controls mechanism) of the Company’s Universal Registration Document.

This document contains summary information and should be read in conjunction with the Universal Registration Document.

This document contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company’s future prospects, developments and strategy and are based on analyses of earnings forecasts and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties as they relate to future events and are dependent on circumstances that may or may not materialize in the future. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of the Company’s future performance. The occurrence of any of the risks described in Chapter 2.1 (Risk factors and controls mechanism) of the Universal Registration Document may have an impact on these forward-looking statements.

The Company’s actual financial position, results and cash flows, as well as the trends in the sector in which the Company operates may differ materially from those contained in this document. Furthermore, even if the Company’s financial position, results, cash-flows and the developments in the sector in which the Company operates were to conform to the forward-looking statements contained in this document, such elements cannot be construed as a reliable indication of the Company’s future results or developments.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or make any correction to any forward-looking statement in order to reflect an event or circumstance that may occur after the date of this document.

This document does not constitute or form part of an offer or a solicitation to purchase, subscribe for, or sell the Company’s securities in any country whatsoever. This document, or any part thereof, shall not form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract, commitment or investment decision.

Notably, this document does not constitute an offer or solicitation to purchase, subscribe for or to sell securities in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from the registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Company’s shares have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act. Neither the Company nor any other person intends to conduct a public offering of the Company’s securities in the United States.

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