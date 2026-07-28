Nexla Surpasses 1,000 Enterprise Connectors, Delivering the Connectivity, Context, and Governance AI Agents Need to Reach Production

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexla, the data layer for enterprise AI, today announced its connector library has surpassed 1,000 bidirectional connectors, spanning databases, SaaS applications, file systems, streaming platforms, large language models, and vector stores. The milestone reflects Nexla's view that agents need connectivity, context, and governance to operate across enterprise systems.

The Problem: AI agent deployments often stall not because of model quality, but because agents cannot reach the systems that hold the data they need. Legacy integration tools move data to human analysts, not agents. Enterprise data remains fragmented across hundreds of applications with distinct authentication and access controls, stalling agent projects before they reach production.

The Solution: Nexla's connector library gives agents pre-built, managed access to more than 1,000 enterprise systems, with every connector supporting read and write so agents can retrieve data and push actions back through one connection. Nexla pairs this with MCP Studio, which builds governed, task-specific MCP servers scoped to a single business process. When a customer needs an unconnected system, Nexla's AI connector builder ships it in a median of under one week.

According to Saket Saurabh, CEO & Co-Founder of Nexla: "Enterprise AI doesn't fail because the models aren't good enough. It fails because agents can't reach the systems that hold business information. With 1,000+ connectors and governed, task-specific MCP access, Nexla gives enterprises the data layer their agents need."

Capabilities: Nexla's connectivity network spans more than 1,000 enterprise systems across access, understanding, and delivery layers. Every connector request passes through identity verification, and every agent action is logged for audit. MCP servers built through MCP Studio connect to any MCP-compatible application or agent framework, including Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, and Microsoft Copilot.

Learn more: nexla.com/connectors

About Nexla: Nexla is the data layer for enterprise AI, giving AI apps and agents the connectivity, context, and governance to operate across 1,000+ enterprise systems in real time. Nexla supports ETL, ELT, streaming, APIs, RAG, and agentic integrations, helping organizations deliver trusted, governed, AI-ready data at scale. Trusted by Johnson & Johnson, DoorDash, and American Express, Nexla processes more than 1 trillion records and actions monthly and is SOC 2 Type II certified.

Media Contact: Nexla, jayashree.rajan@nexla.com