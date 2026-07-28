Samara and Prometheus Real Estate Group Announce Multifamily ADU Project in Mountain View

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samara , the design-led California homebuilder known for its Backyard ADU, and Prometheus Real Estate Group , one of the Bay Area’s leading private multifamily operators, today announced the partnership’s first project. Prometheus will add eight Samara accessory dwelling units (ADUs) to Madrone, Prometheus’ 272-unit community in Mountain View. The factory-built homes will be installed within the existing site plan, integrating with current resident amenities and adding rental supply to one of Silicon Valley’s tightest housing markets.





The project is enabled by California’s Senate Bill 1211 (SB 1211), signed into law in 2024, which streamlined the addition of ADUs to multifamily properties for the first time. Santa Clara County needs more than 120,000 new homes by 2031 to house its current residents and accommodate even modest growth. Samara’s Backyard ADUs allow property owners to easily add high-quality housing to free space on properties they already own, without ground-up development or new land acquisition.

“Multifamily owners and operators are sitting on one of the most overlooked opportunities to add new housing in high-demand neighborhoods,” said Mike McNamara, co-founder and CEO of Samara. “With Prometheus, we’re demonstrating how ADUs can be a scalable tool to add high-quality homes within established communities where people want to live.”

Prometheus will add eight Samara Backyard ADUs to Madrone, a garden-style multifamily apartment community in Mountain View, expected to be completed by 2026. All eight units will be 800 square feet, and include 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Samara’s ADUs easily add housing units that blend harmoniously into existing properties, and offer:

End-to-end delivery – Samara manages the entire process from design and manufacturing to permitting, delivery and installation, saving property owners time and hassle.

– Samara manages the entire process from design and manufacturing to permitting, delivery and installation, saving property owners time and hassle. High-quality, precision-engineered construction – Each home is crafted with premium, low-maintenance materials that bring to life an elegant, livable design with minimal upkeep.

– Each home is crafted with premium, low-maintenance materials that bring to life an elegant, livable design with minimal upkeep. Flexible modular floorplans – The modular floorplans range from 420 to 950 square feet and from studio to two-bedroom, two-bath homes, allowing flexibility across different property types.

– The modular floorplans range from 420 to 950 square feet and from studio to two-bedroom, two-bath homes, allowing flexibility across different property types. Independent living experience – Samara’s ADUs give residents the privacy, natural light, and sense of place of an individual home—within established multifamily communities.

“Samara has helped us unlock a new opportunity across our portfolio,” said Ian Rogers, VP of Asset Management at Prometheus. “Their approach allows us to add homes to our existing communities quickly, with minimal disruption for residents and in a way that stays true to our design standards. It’s no secret that California needs more housing, and this partnership with Samara checks all the boxes for us: it’s smart business, it benefits our residents, and it helps create more homes in the places people want to live.”

The project demonstrates how new state policy can translate into a concrete housing opportunity with minimal disruption to existing properties. SB 1211 enables this blueprint for increasing housing supply across properties, while Samara’s end-to-end approach helps make the process faster, more predictable, and replicable. This is the first of three committed projects with Prometheus Real Estate Group.

To learn how Samara can help multifamily owners add high-quality homes within existing communities, visit https://www.samara.com/developers

About Samara

Samara is shaping a future where better homes are within reach for more people. We design and build homes that fit naturally into Californian neighborhoods that people love. With exceptional attention to detail, our homes bring together thoughtful design, premium materials, precision engineering, and efficient construction in ways conventional builders can’t. From backyard units that turn underused land into living space to micro-developments that add beautifully-crafted homes where they’re needed most, Samara helps homeowners, property owners and communities create more—and better—places to live. Samara is backed by Airbnb, Thrive Capital, 8VC, and other leading investors, and is based in Redwood City, CA. Learn more at samara.com .

About Prometheus

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in San Mateo, California, Prometheus is a family-owned company specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of amenity-rich residential and commercial properties throughout the Western United States. The company’s long-term “build-and-hold” and “buy-and-hold” strategy guides its investment decisions and portfolio growth. Today, Prometheus owns and manages more than 13,000 apartment homes and 1.3 million square feet of commercial space, with an active development pipeline of over 2,500 units. These projects are primarily concentrated in premier Silicon Valley locations near transit, shopping, and world-class technology employers.

Press Contact

LaunchSquad for Samara

samara@launchsquad.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/50a6a3be-d741-4a5c-aef2-d72e6b4b21e5