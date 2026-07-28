Vastned: Half-year report for the first semester of 2026

High-quality retail property on the right location ensures strong operational results…

✔ The fair value of the real estate portfolio increased by € 17.8 million on a like-for-like basis (+1.4% compared to 31 December 2025).

✔ EPRA earnings per share of € 1.02 per share for the first half of 2026.

✔ The occupancy rate remains stable at a high level of 99.0%.

… with prudent, proactive and disciplined financial management as the basis for sustainable value creation

✔ The high participation rate (74.5%) for the optional dividend strengthens the financial capacity to pursue growth ambitions with discipline.

✔ Vastned confirms its expected EPRA earnings per share between € 2.05 - € 2.15 with a stable real estate portfolio, despite the increase in the number of shares entitled to dividend as a result of the optional dividend.

✔ The Board of Directors of Vastned confirms a dividend forecast of € 1.90 gross per share for the financial year 2026.

✔ The debt ratio (EPRA LTV) amounts to at 38.9%, compared to 39.1% per 31 December 2025.

✔ Signing of a € 30.0 million credit contract with Le Crédit Lyonnais (LCL) in July 2026.





Full press release:

Attachment