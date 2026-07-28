Cricut® Introduces the Next Generation of Auto Heat Presses: Cricut AutoPress™ 2

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SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cricut®, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) today announced Cricut AutoPress™ 2 – 15 in x 15 in, the next evolution of its automatic heat press line and their most powerful, easy-to-use heat press yet. The new press is designed to deliver consistent, high-quality results with greater ease and control.

Cricut AutoPress 2 introduces new levels of customization, guided support, and hands-free pressing, making it easier than ever for makers to create professional-quality heat transfer projects at home. The new press also includes the largest heat plate Cricut has ever offered, meaning users can now make larger projects with ease. And, with a starting price of $349 USD, compared with the original Cricut AutoPress starting price of $999 USD, the new model expands access to Cricut's automatic heat press technology at a significantly lower price point.

“Cricut AutoPress 2 is designed to give our community the confidence to get great results every time,” said Ashish Arora, CEO at Cricut. “We’ve combined hands-free pressing, customizable settings, and guided support to create an experience that removes the guesswork from heat pressing so makers can focus on bringing their ideas to life.”

New Features Enable Consistent, High-Quality Results Every Time

Cricut AutoPress 2 features a new adjustable pressure setting of up to 220 lbs, even, edge-to-edge heat distribution, and precise temperature control that can reach up to 410°F. This enables reliable results across a wide range of materials, including advanced heat-transfer applications like DTF, sublimation, and more.

The machine’s Zero Effort™ hands-free operation and automatic pressure application allow makers to complete projects faster and more comfortably, making it ideal for everything from everyday personalization to batch production. With four customizable presets and a large heat plate, it’s great for full-size apparel, hoodies, and blankets, as well as high-volume projects that require consistency and efficiency. The new, full slide-out tray makes loading and unloading materials quick and easy.

Faster, Smarter Workflow with Built-In Guidance

Cricut AutoPress 2 connects seamlessly to the Cricut ecosystem, offering a guided, end-to-end experience that helps users move confidently from design to finished project.

Cricut Heat Guide integration provides precise time and temperature recommendations with step-by-step instructions

Bluetooth® connectivity enables control through the Cricut Design Space® mobile app*

Customizable presets allow users to save frequently used settings for faster repeat projects



With its combination of automation and control, Cricut AutoPress 2 helps users produce more in less time. Whether creating personalized gifts, outfitting a team, or running a small business, makers can confidently complete multiple projects with consistent, professional-quality results.

Pricing and Availability

Cricut AutoPress 2 – 15 x 15 will be available beginning July 2026 in the U.S., starting at $349 USD, available exclusively in Amazon’s online store for the first 90 days. Beginning November 4, 2026, Cricut AutoPress 2 – 15 x 15 will be available on cricut.com and other online retailers.

Find more information about Cricut AutoPress 2 on the Cricut Blog.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc. is a creative technology platform that helps people lead creative lives. Through its connected ecosystem of machines, design software, materials, tools, and accessories, Cricut enables users to design and make personalized projects for everyday life, gifting, celebrations, home, school, small business, and more. Cricut Design Space is the software experience that powers Cricut’s ecosystem of products and services.

*Optional integrated pressing experience requires compatible mobile device with Bluetooth® and high-speed internet connection with Cricut Design Space® mobile app installed. System requirements may change. For details and updates on compatibility with all devices, browsers, and operating systems, see cricut.com/systemrequirements.

Press Contact

Cricut PR

pr@cricut.com