Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Badger Meter, Inc. Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Badger Meter securities between April 18, 2024 and April 16, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/BMI.

Badger Meter Case Details

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:



(1) the Company’s reported strong financial results did not reflect “ongoing favorable industry trends,” “secular growth drivers,” or “solid operating execution,” as represented, but were instead unsustainable; (2) Defendants’ statements touting “strong” demand, “robust order pacing,” and a “strong bid pipeline” overstated the true state of the Company’s demand environment and ability to generate continued sales and earnings growth; and (3) contrary to Defendants’ claims that the Company possessed a “long runway” for growth, the Company’s growth prospects were materially overstated, such that Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and future prospects.



What's Next for Badger Meter Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/BMI. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911 . If you suffered a loss in Badger Meter you have until August 3, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Badger Meter Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Badger Meter Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at www.bgandg.com

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein , Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | info@bgandg.com

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