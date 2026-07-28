VINCI: Disclosure of transactions on shares from July 20, 2026, to July 24, 2026

Nanterre, July 27, 2026

Disclosure of transactions on shares

from July 20, 2026, to July 24, 2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 14, 2026, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from July 20, 2026, to July 24, 2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 20/07/2026 FR0000125486 49 000 118,7487 XPAR VINCI 21/07/2026 FR0000125486 45 000 118,5027 XPAR VINCI 22/07/2026 FR0000125486 40 000 119,3014 XPAR VINCI 23/07/2026 FR0000125486 80 000 118,1879 XPAR VINCI 24/07/2026 FR0000125486 70 945 118,4573 XPAR TOTAL 284945 118,5574

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

Attachment