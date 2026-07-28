VINCI: Disclosure of transactions on shares from July 20, 2026, to July 24, 2026

 | Source: VINCI VINCI

Nanterre, July 27, 2026                     

Disclosure of transactions on shares

from July 20, 2026, to July 24, 2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 14, 2026, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from July 20, 2026, to July 24, 2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI20/07/2026FR000012548649 000118,7487XPAR
VINCI21/07/2026FR000012548645 000118,5027XPAR
VINCI22/07/2026FR000012548640 000119,3014XPAR
VINCI23/07/2026FR000012548680 000118,1879XPAR
VINCI24/07/2026FR000012548670 945118,4573XPAR
      
  TOTAL284945118,5574 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

Attachment


Attachments

Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from to 20-07-26 to 24-07-26
GlobeNewswire

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