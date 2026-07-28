Chula Vista, CA, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noem.ai, a builder of AI concierge experiences for high-traffic brands, has released findings from recorded customer interviews showing how four customers are using its AI concierge to reduce repetitive support work without cutting staff. The interviews feature customers across software, supplements, marketing services, and global e-commerce, with users describing support automation, 24/7 triage, multilingual customer handling, and lead-generation use cases. Jon Benson of BNSN.ai says the concierge answers 93 to 94 percent of support tickets before they reach a human, while Chris Burres of MyVitalC says his deployment went live in under four hours. Noem.ai says the pattern across these deployments is that teams are redirecting employees toward operations, account management, customer success, and higher-value issues rather than reducing headcount.

The Anti-Layoff AI: Why E-Commerce Leaders Are Using Noem.ai to Grow Revenue, Not Cut Costs.

The industry-wide obsession with AI-driven layoffs is a failure of imagination. Noem.ai customers are proving the counter-narrative: deploying an AI concierge (https://noem.ai/) doesn't eliminate people, it elevates them. These founders have successfully moved their staff from the soul-crushing cycle of repetitive tickets into strategic roles that actually drive the bottom line.

This isn't theoretical. Documented recorded interviews across software, supplements, marketing services, and global e-commerce confirm a consistent pattern: the "Overwhelmed Optimizer" is finally winning by automating the volume and doubling down on human meaning.

The Support Person Who Got Her Evenings Back

Before her company deployed Noem.ai, Nicolle, Operations Manager at Amp Your Brand, a 15-to-20-person marketing agency, was the entire support department. "I would literally step out of a family dinner, or step away from my baby, to respond to a message," she says. "The biggest complaint I used to get was 'she's not responding.' Now it responds immediately, doesn't matter what time they message us."

Nicolle wasn’t replaced; she was promoted by her own calendar. The hours saved daily now fuel operations and account management. "Now they have the opportunity to focus on more revenue-producing things than just asking questions, replying to comments," she says, proving that AI is a tool for liberation, not replacement.

The Skeptic Who Kept His Support Team

Jon Benson, founder of the copywriting software company BNSN.ai and a self-described skeptic of automated customer service tools, says his AI concierge now answers 93 to 94 percent of support tickets before they reach a human.

"It made us money and we didn't have to hire a second support person. I didn't fire my support team. Now she's got time to do all this other stuff," Benson says. His company added almost $20,000 in revenue in three months, on organic traffic alone. "Even though we're friends, I said I won't talk about it unless it works for us. And it does. This is a tool that has paid for itself every single month, multiple times over."

The Global Brand That Stopped Burying Its Urgent Tickets

David Ashley is CEO of Interactive Life Force, a 9-figure global e-commerce brand whose support queue used to start every week the same way. "Monday morning, all those questions get fielded by a system that can start as early as somebody wants to ask it," he says, "versus a human being literally going over and over looking at UPS to give the same answer."

For Ashley, the shift isn't about cost, it's about tactical triage. "Now that human beings don't have 300 “where's my order” tickets and then the most important one, “I need to talk to a human,” buried underneath those. We haven't replaced humans. We've been able to better target them where humans are really needed."

In his testimonial, Ashley estimates the alternative: serving his multilingual, 24/7 customer base with humans alone "would require multiple call centers with at least 50 agents at premium salary brackets, while still falling short." His human representatives now "focus on the truly unique and complicated issues."

His customers, meanwhile, treat the AI concierge, named Noa, as a colleague. They ask for her by name, follow her on the Instagram presence the company built for her, and some have asked whether she has an Amazon wishlist so they can send her a gift.

The Four-Hour Deployment That Turned Support Into A Lead Channel

Chris Burres, co-founder of the supplement company MyVitalC, had his AI concierge live in under four hours, plugged into his existing Shopify store and ticketing system. "I didn't have to become an AI expert," he says. His team's reaction to the new colleague: "We haven't had any pushback on, oh, this is going to take my job. No, none of that."

Because MyVitalC is a small company where everyone wears several hats, the freed capacity flows sideways. "Everybody has multiple roles. It's customer service, it's packaging, it's shipping. If they're doing a little bit less customer service, they're doing more of something else."

The unexpected result: the concierge's website pop-up became a marketing surface, generating four to five pre-recruitment leads per week for the company's clinical trials. Support, in other words, started producing a pipeline.

Cut The People, Or Promote The Work

The data is clear: AI adoption doesn't have to start with headcount reduction. By absorbing the repetitive volume of order statuses and product questions, Noem.ai allows humans to move up the value chain into subscription recovery and operations.

"Every company we work with hits the same fork in the road when the ticket queue empties out: cut the people or promote to more impactful work," said Daniel Hindi, CEO of Noem.ai. "Our customers keep choosing more impactful work, because the people who answered those questions for years understand the business and now have the time to be more KPI driven as opposed to task driven."

"Machines were built to handle volume. Humans were built to handle meaning," said Yifat Cohen, Head of Business Development. "For a decade we automated the wrong half. The layoff headlines come from companies that pointed AI at their people. Our customers pointed it at the repetitive work, and their people finally got to do the jobs they were actually hired for."

Noem.ai backs deployments with its 30/80 Performance Guarantee: a 30 percent conversion lift or an 80 percent reduction in support load within 30 days, or the done-for-you fee is refunded.

The Customer Insights Report That Turns Conversations Into Strategy

Each deployment also generates an AI Sentiment Analysis Report, a recurring executive summary of what customers are actually saying across every conversation the concierge handles. Customers use it to catch product issues, pricing objections, and demand signals that never surface in a ticketing dashboard.

Ashley describes the effect: "The customer insights, finally there's a repository for their questions, and that directly translates into what direction a product line should go in. It basically allows us to be hypersensitive to the most important issues."

Daniel Hindi and Yifat Cohen are available for interviews.

About Noem.ai

Noem.ai builds AI concierges for high traffic brands. The platform plugs into a store's existing stack, including Shopify, ticketing systems, SMS, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, and handles support and sales conversations in more than 80 languages. Noem.ai was founded by Daniel Hindi, a five-time successful entrepreneur, and Yifat Cohen, the engagement marketer Google flew around the world to train its own teams. Its mission: let machines do the machine work so humans can do the human work.

https://noem.ai



Media Contact

Yifat Cohen

Head of Business Development

press@noem.ai

Noem.ai - support that sales and tells you why.

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Yifat Cohen

press [at] noem.ai

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Chula Vista CA 91913

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=Jd0lKngravk