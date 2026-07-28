TIOmarkets Launches Mobile Trading App for Forex & CFD Trading





LIMASSOL, Cyprus, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TIOmarkets has introduced its new all-in-one mobile trading app, bringing account opening, funding, trading and account management together in a single mobile experience.

As mobile trading continues to shape the financial markets, traders increasingly expect to manage everything directly from their smartphones. The TIOmarkets Trading app delivers an intuitive mobile trading platform where new and existing clients can download, verify their profile, create and fund trading accounts - all from one location.

With over 250,000 accounts opened across 170 countries, TIOmarkets has established a strong global presence. The new app strengthens this international offering by giving clients faster access to trading tools, account services and 24/7 customer support directly from their mobile devices.

Key Features of The TIOmarkets Trading App

This user-friendly trading app provides access to 900+ tradable instruments across major global asset classes. Clients can trade more than 70 currency pairs, hundreds of stock CFDs, major global indices and popular metals including gold, silver, platinum and palladium. All these with integrated TradingView charts and no separate subscription required.

Fast Execution: Chart-based order execution with trades executed instantly to capitalize on tight spreads

Chart-based order execution with trades executed instantly to capitalize on tight spreads Advanced Charting & Indicators: TradingView charting with multiple timeframes, drawing tools, and technical indicators

TradingView charting with multiple timeframes, drawing tools, and technical indicators Risk Management Tools: Stop-losses and take-profit orders to help limit potential losses

Stop-losses and take-profit orders to help limit potential losses Real-Time Market Data: Track global markets anywhere, anytime

Track global markets anywhere, anytime Customizable Alerts: Instant push notifications for position opened, position closed, margin alerts and stop out alerts





How The Trading App Simplifies Mobile Trading

The development of the mobile trading app is the product of dedication and client feedback. The result is an all-in-one mobile trading ecosystem that unifies the entire client journey.

The trading & investment app enables traders to:

Register and verify their account from within the app

Open live and demo trading accounts

Deposit, withdraw and transfer funds

Analyse markets with integrated TradingView charts and technical indicators

Place and manage trades in real time

Monitor open positions and trading history

Access 24/7 live chat support without leaving the app





"The TIOmarkets mobile app allows clients to complete registration, deposit funds and execute trades all within one platform," said Stefanos Mitsi, Group CEO at TIOmarkets. He noted that the company plans to continuously enhance the app, adding new tools and features to help traders make more informed decisions.

All-in-One Trading Platform: Everything Traders Need in One App

TIOmarkets’ main goal was to address one of the most common pain points in online trading: the fragmented trader experience. This forex trading app bridges all relevant aspects, from account opening and funding to actual trading and client support.

"We rebuilt the mobile experience from the ground up," said Andis Papageorgiou, Head of Software Engineering at TIOmarkets. "The app removes the barrier between account management and trading functionality. Clients can now move seamlessly from registration to execution within a single app."

Advanced TradingView Charts & Technical Analysis Tools

This mobile trading platform features professional-grade tools previously available only on desktop. The new trading app for smartphones brings together advanced TradingView charting tools and technical indicators for in-depth technical analysis. Traders gain access to:

12 chart types

7 timeframes

100+ technical indicators

110+ drawing tools





Users can place market orders, set pending orders, use one-click trading, access real-time pricing and achieve portfolio management through the mobile interface.

Complete Account Management for Live & Demo Accounts

The app places complete account control at the centre of the user experience. Any trader interested in CFD trading who wants to trade forex, indices, commodities, stocks, or cryptocurrencies can register directly. That gives access to a dedicated client area for opening live or demo accounts, identity verification, deposits, withdrawals and fund transfers.

Competitive Trading Conditions

Via the app, TIOmarkets offers raw spreads starting from 0.0 pips, commission-free options and fast order execution. Traders can choose from multiple account types like Standard, Raw, VIP Black, Nano and Investment accounts, all designed to support different trading styles and experience levels.

Multi-Layered Security for Safe Mobile Trading

Security was a key consideration throughout development. Trading from your phone requires the highest levels of protection.

"Security is built into the core of our mobile trading app, not added as an extra layer," said Savvas Mallas, Head of IT at TIOmarkets. "We've implemented biometric authentication, encrypted data transmission and secure session management to protect client accounts and personal information."

How to Download the Trading App

The TIOmarkets mobile trading & investing app is easily available for download. To download the TIOmarkets trading app:

User can visit TIOmarkets' page & download the app Register and create a trading account Complete identity verification Fund the account (from $20) & start trading

New users can register directly within the app, while existing clients can log in using their current credentials.

About TIOmarkets

TIOmarkets is a global multi-asset broker providing access to forex, indices, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies and futures through innovative trading technology and competitive pricing.

Contact

CMO

Chris Andreou

support@tiomarkets.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc1c27ba-6287-4834-8ad6-73c708157214