Myatt Receives Fulbright U.S. Scholar Award for 2026-2027

Nashville, Tennessee, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Timothy S. Myatt, professor of information technology and management at Trevecca Nazarene University, has received a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program award in computer science and information technology from the U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.

Myatt will be traveling to Papua New Guinea from January to July of 2027 to complete a project entitled “Vicennial Reinvention and Modernization of Computer Science and Related Curricula at the University of Papua New Guinea.” Through this project, he will serve in a teaching and research role in the Division of Mathematics, Statistics and Computer Science at the country's premier university. He will teach undergraduate and graduate courses, assess program effectiveness and collaborate with faculty on competency-based curriculum modernization.

“It is the honor of my professional life to represent my Lord, my country and the institutions of Christian higher education that have developed and supported me in my academic journey,” Myatt said. “It is deeply meaningful for me to pay forward the education and experience I have received by collaborating with the University of Papua New Guinea on program and curriculum development to benefit future generations.”

Trevecca Provost Dr. Tom Middendorf sees this as one example of the notable impact of Trevecca’s faculty.

“The Fulbright U.S. Scholar Award is a remarkable recognition of Dr. Myatt’s expertise, scholarship and commitment to advancing global education,” said Middendorf. “We are proud to see him represent Trevecca and the broader community of Christian higher education in this important international work.”

Myatt follows in the footsteps of another Trevecca faculty member who received the Fulbright Award. The late Dr. Stephen Silliman, former dean of the School of STEM, was a two-time Fulbright scholar. He received his first award in 1998, sharing technical research with colleagues in Israel. Silliman was a recipient a second time in 2023, although he deferred his acceptance. Trevecca is honored to be an institution where faculty of this caliber are preparing the next generation.

Dr. Chet Bush (’96), a Trevecca alumnus with a bachelor’s degree in religious studies, also received a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program award in history for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 academic years.

The Fulbright Program was established in 1946 as a bold investment in global peace and American prosperity through educational and cultural exchange. Fulbright U.S. Scholars are accomplished faculty, researchers, administrators and established professionals who teach or conduct research in partnership with institutions around the world. Over the last 70 years, Fulbrighters have included 46 heads of state or government, 63 Nobel Laureates, 93 Pulitzer Prize winners, 83 MacArthur Fellows and countless leaders in all sectors and industries across the United States and around the world.

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