Gabriele Nigro releases The 9-to-5 Trader, a swing trading system built for people with full-time jobs





MADRID, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trading analyst and author Gabriele Nigro has released The 9-to-5 Trader : A Consistent Swing Trading System for People With Full-Time Jobs, a book that presents a rules-based approach to swing trading designed to be operated in roughly ninety minutes per week, entirely outside market hours. The book is available now on Amazon Kindle.

The book addresses a large and underserved audience: people who attempt to trade financial markets while holding down a full-time job. Nigro's central argument is that these traders typically fail for structural rather than personal reasons. Most trading methods, he notes, are designed for participants who can watch markets continuously throughout the day. When applied by someone with limited availability, those methods produce fragmented, rushed decision-making rather than reduced activity.

The problem the book describes is widespread. Studies of retail trading accounts consistently find that the large majority lose money over time, and Nigro argues that traders balancing a full-time job face particularly poor odds, because they bring the habits of active trading to a schedule that cannot support the required attention.

Nigro approaches the subject from three distinct vantage points. Before entering the industry, he traded around his own full-time job and experienced the pattern the book describes. He subsequently worked in marketing for a trading company, and later became a trading analyst.

"I wasn't studying this from a distance. I was the guy," Nigro said. "Phone under the table in meetings, trades squeezed into lunch breaks, the promise to do better next month. It took me years, and both sides of the industry, to understand that discipline was never the missing piece. The whole design was wrong for my life."

The system presented in the book is built around a fixed weekly routine rather than continuous monitoring. Trade plans are prepared during a weekend planning session, standing orders execute during market hours without the trader's intervention, and a central rule prohibits any trading decision while the market is open. The book pairs this routine with a single, fully specified strategy in which every rule is expressed as a conditional statement, a risk-management framework intended to strictly limit losses, and a ninety-day plan for beginning at minimal position size.

A notable feature of the book is its treatment of evidence. Rather than illustrating the strategy with hypothetical examples, Nigro documents three real, dated market trades: a profitable position in Apple in 2023, a position in Amazon in early 2025 that the system's rules excluded from trading, and a losing position in Microsoft from December 2021 that was closed for a small loss shortly before the 2022 market downturn. Entry prices, exit prices, and dates are provided so that readers can verify each example independently using publicly available market data.

The strategy's foundation also draws on published academic research on momentum and trend continuation in financial markets, which the book cites directly.

The book is explicit about the outcomes readers should expect. Nigro states that, at the conservative risk levels the system uses, a well-executed first year is likely to produce modest single-digit account growth, and that the primary goal of an initial year is capital preservation and consistent adherence to a written plan rather than large returns. The book contains no income projections or performance guarantees.

"I know exactly how this genre sells, because selling it used to be my job," Nigro said. "This book doesn't ask the reader to believe me. It asks them to run a small, honest system and let their own results do the talking."

The 9-to-5 Trader is available on Amazon Kindle. A free companion Starter Kit, containing a trading plan template, a position-sizing reference, a trading journal template, and weekly routine checklists, is available at the author's website.

About Gabriele Nigro

Gabriele Nigro is a trading analyst and author. He began his career in marketing for a trading company before moving into market analysis. The 9-to-5 Trader is his first book. He publishes writing on trading around a full-time job at gabrielenigro.com.

Book details

Title: The 9-to-5 Trader: A Consistent Swing Trading System for People With Full-Time Jobs

Author: Gabriele Nigro

Format: Kindle ebook

Amazon Kindle link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0HBBJ5TY9

Website and free Starter Kit: https://www.gabrielenigro.com/starterkit





This press release is for informational purposes and does not constitute financial advice. Trading involves substantial risk of loss.