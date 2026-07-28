Stellora.AI Launches AI.ForHumanity.Global, a New Consortium Uniting Innovators Behind a “Humanity First” Vision for Artificial Intelligence

PRAGUE, Czech Republic, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stellora.AI announced the launch of AI.ForHumanity.Global, a global consortium founded to ensure that the next generation of artificial intelligence is built, from the ground up, to serve people rather than replace them.





The movement unites researchers, companies, and institutions who share a single conviction: that the most powerful technologies of our time should be directed first and foremost toward the advancement of humanity, in healthcare, in science, in the responsible stewardship of intelligence itself, and in the safe use of intelligence.

At the heart of the consortium is a shared charter, the AI.ForHumanity.Global Principles and Commitments, which every member is expected to uphold. These Principles and Commitments are anchored by a “Humanity First” ethos, the belief that AI systems must be measured by the good they do for real people, and a “Sovereignty First” architecture that keeps organizations in control of their own data, models, and outcomes. Members commit to rigor and accuracy over hype, to transparency in how their systems reach conclusions, and to widening access so that breakthrough tools reach the nonprofit research institutions and hospitals that need them most.

“Stellora.AI was never built just for technology; it was built for humanity,” said Michal Charvát, Founder of Stellora.AI. “AI.ForHumanity.Global is where that belief becomes a movement. We are inviting everyone who shares this vision, and who wants to help build a future where advanced AI genuinely serves people, to stand with us.”

A consortium open to new members

AI.ForHumanity.Global is actively seeking new members: organizations and individuals who share its vision and want to support the movement. Members join a growing network committed to the Principles and Commitments and to putting powerful AI to work on humanity’s hardest problems. Prospective members can learn more and express interest through the consortium’s website.

Stellora.AI and Quantum Flow: the founding standard

Stellora.AI, the EU-based deep-tech project behind the consortium, serves as a Founding Member and a living proof point for the movement’s principles. Its flagship product, Quantum Flow, already operates by the standard the Principles and Commitments describe.

Quantum Flow is built on Stellora.AI’s state-of-the-art multilayer RAG (retrieval-augmented generation) technology, in which specialized networks of AI agents iteratively validate one another’s work to deliver dependable, accuracy-first results for high-stakes fields such as medical research. Uniquely, Quantum Flow can produce functional quantum circuits for real quantum machines or simulators based solely on PDF quantum studies and quantum Intellectual Property documents. In practice, it converts dense research papers and prior intellectual property into working, functional Intellectual Property: quantum circuits that run on live platforms. Turning static knowledge into tools that can advance healthcare, accelerate drug discovery, and contribute to the broader progress of humanity.

By closing the gap between quantum research on paper and quantum computation in practice, Quantum Flow gives scientists a way to move faster on molecular simulation, precision medicine, and other domains where classical computers reach their limits.

Live demonstrations this autumn: Berlin and Lisbon

Stellora.AI will bring Quantum Flow to two of the year’s most closely watched technology stages.

This October in Berlin, Stellora.AI will present Quantum Flow at the Quantum Computing & Quantum Technology Conference, organized by Innovatex Conferences (October 12-14, 2026), and in November at Web Summit in Lisbon (November 9-12, 2026), the company will exhibit to one of the world’s largest technology audiences. At both events, Stellora.AI will run a live demonstration of Quantum Flow, and the product’s author, Michal Charvát, will be present in person to meet with attendees, partners, and prospective consortium members.

October 12-14, 2026 · Berlin

Quantum Computing & Quantum Technology Conference, organized by Innovatex Conferences. Live demonstration of Quantum Flow, presented in person by Michal Charvát.

November 9-12, 2026 · Lisbon

Web Summit. Stellora.AI exhibiting, with a live demonstration of Quantum Flow and Michal Charvát on site.

About Stellora.AI

Stellora.AI is an EU-based deep-tech project building agentic, intelligent infrastructure for high-stakes industries including healthcare, deep-tech, and space exploration. Through its multilayer RAG engine and its Quantum Flow framework, Stellora.AI delivers accuracy-first AI systems that generate and validate quantum code on real hardware and simulators, helping bridge the gap between advanced research and real-world scientific impact. Stellora.AI is a Founding Member of AI.ForHumanity.Global.

About AI.ForHumanity.Global

AI.ForHumanity.Global is a global consortium founded by Stellora.AI to unite organizations and individuals committed to ensuring that artificial intelligence serves humanity first. Guided by its Principles and Commitments, the consortium advances a “Humanity First” and “Sovereignty First” approach to building and deploying AI, with a focus on healthcare, scientific discovery, and the responsible advancement of intelligence. The consortium is currently welcoming new members who share its vision.

Website: https://ai.forhumanity.global

Learn more about the Principles and Commitments: https://ai.forhumanity.global/principles-and-commitments/

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