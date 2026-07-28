Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Wix.com, Ltd. Investors

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Wix.com, Ltd., (“Wix” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WIX) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between February 19, 2025 and May 12, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Wix investors have until September 23, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/wix-com-ltd. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Wix operates a cloud-based web development platform and offers various services that allow users to create, customize, and manage professional websites. In June 2025, Wix acquired Base44, a so-called “vibe coding” platform designed to enable users to build apps and websites simply by typing descriptions, without the need for any coding experience.

The Wix class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Wix had overstated the competitiveness and performance of its AI product offerings relative to those offered by other companies; (ii) Wix had understated the costs associated with developing and promoting its AI product offerings; and (iii) accordingly, defendants overstated the commercial and financial benefits of Wix’ AI product offerings.

On May 21, 2025, Wix issued a press release reporting its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, allegedly revealing that Wix maintained its 2025 revenue guidance in the range of $1.97 billion to $2 billion, falling short of analyst expectations. On this news, the price of Wix stock fell more than 16%, according to the complaint.

On November 19, 2025, Wix reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, allegedly disclosing that its rising post-acquisition costs to support Base44 were having a material negative impact on Wix’ financial results and mitigating the positive impacts of AI-related tailwinds. On this news, the price of Wix stock dropped nearly 20%, according to the complaint.

On March 27, 2026, JPMorgan issued a report on Wix, allegedly downgrading it to an “Underweight” from “Neutral” rating, and cutting its price target to $91.00 from $114.00. The complaint alleges that JPMorgan explained “our conviction to the investment case has diminished on signs of core business revenue growth deceleration,” and expressed concern “that margin improvement will be slower and more volatile than investors anticipate.” On this news, the price of Wix stock fell nearly 3% further, according to the complaint.

Then, on April 2, 2026, UBS issued a report on Wix, allegedly downgrading it to a “Neutral” from “Buy” rating, and cutting its price target to $96.00 from $145.00, “after re-evaluating its growth algorithm for the core business and its margin profile.” On this news, the price of Wix stock declined nearly 10% further, according to the complaint.

On April 7, 2026, Citizens issued an investor note on Wix, allegedly downgrading it to a “Market Perform” from “Market Outperform” rating based on, among other things, increased costs associated with Base44 and competition concerns. On this news, the price of Wix stock fell nearly 4% further, according to the complaint.

Finally, on May 13, 2026, Wix reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2026, allegedly disclosing earnings and revenue below consensus expectations, and a sharp decline in operating margins that it largely attributed to softness in its professional developer business. On a related earnings call held the same day, defendants allegedly acknowledged that Wix’ professional developer customers were using competing AI tools, that Wix’ new Wix Harmony platform had “holes” and “missing capabilities,” that there had been delays in delivering product updates and innovation to professional developer customers, and that as a result, Wix had fallen behind “the workflow and the needs of” professional developers. On this news, the price of Wix stock fell more than 27%, according to the complaint.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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