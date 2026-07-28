CIBC Named Best in Class in Javelin Strategy & Research’s 2026 Canadian Digital Banking Scorecard

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Javelin Strategy & Research announced the winners of its 2026 Canadian Digital Banking Scorecard, which evaluated nearly 500 digital banking capabilities from the top six Canadian financial institutions across mobile and online banking.

In mobile banking, CIBC was named Best in Class, followed by Scotiabank and RBC as the overall leaders. CIBC earned the top spot through its virtual assistant, the most flexible person-to-person payments capability, and an outstanding breadth of self-service functionality. Scotiabank distinguished itself with strong Security Empowerment features, including flexible card controls and third-party account access management.

In online banking, CIBC also earned Best in Class, with RBC and BMO as the overall leaders. CIBC secured a decisive win with first-place finishes in the heavily weighted Ease of Use and Security Empowerment categories. RBC led all banks in Money Movement, while BMO delivered a strong overall performance across the evaluated criteria.

“The digital banking landscape has become largely commoditized,” said Dylan Lerner, Senior Analyst at Javelin Strategy & Research. “The Canadian market is just now starting to see the level of fintech disintermediation that U.S. institutions have been combating for years.”



Lerner adds that fintechs and neobanks have reset consumer expectations for digital financial experiences. “This year’s Scorecard is an urgent call-to-action for top banks to engage customers beyond daily transactional needs. It is critical for them to build ‘share of mind’ now to ensure they do not lose opportunities to grow share of wallet later.”

Javelin’s Canadian Digital Banking Scorecards examine six categories of digital functionality, including Ease of Use, Security Empowerment, Money Movement, Customer Service, Financial Fitness, and Relationship Deepening. Each category is weighted according to an annual survey of Canadian consumer satisfaction with digital banking channels.

About Javelin Strategy & Research

Javelin Strategy & Research, part of Escalent, helps its clients make informed decisions in a digital financial world. It provides strategic insights to financial institutions including banks, credit unions, brokerages and insurers, as well as payments companies, technology providers, fintechs and government agencies. Javelin’s independent insights result from a rigorous research process that assesses consumers, businesses, providers, and the transactions ecosystem. It conducts in-depth primary research studies to pinpoint dynamic risks and opportunities in digital banking, payments, fraud & security, lending, and wealth management. Learn more at javelinstrategy.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/edbef160-5fb8-4a09-8fa1-e123d6fe4907