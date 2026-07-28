SkyBlue Cinematix and Moskitos Films Forge Strategic Partnership to Put Brands at the Heart of Global Storytelling

Istanbul, Türkiye / Dubai, UAE, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyBlue Cinematix, the global content and entertainment division of SkyBlue Media Group, today announced a strategic partnership with Moskitos Films, one of Türkiye’s foremost production houses. The partnership unites Moskitos Films’ creative and production strength with SkyBlue Cinematix’s international commercial network to develop and commercialize Premium content built for brand integration at a global scale.

SkyBlue Cinematix and Moskitos Films Forge Strategic Partnership



The collaboration is designed to create entertainment properties where brands live naturally inside the story; moving audiences and brand partners together, from the screen to every touchpoint beyond it. Together, the companies will structure co-productions and brand-integration campaigns and licensing opportunities.

“Great storytelling is the most powerful stage a brand can stand on. By combining Moskitos Films’ creative vision with our commercial and distribution capabilities across seven markets, we are building content designed to reach audiences worldwide and to carry the right brands with it.”

— Dato’ Manikandamurthy Velayoudam, Group Chairman, SkyBlue Group

Under the partnership, SkyBlue Cinematix will act as the commercial and brand-integration lead, securing anchor sponsors and category partners for each project, while Moskitos Films drives creative development and production. The framework is built for flexible execution, allowing each project to scale to its distribution ambition and partner commitments.

“This partnership marks an important step in taking our storytelling to a truly global stage. SkyBlue Cinematix shares our commitment to quality and scale, and together we intend to create content that travels far beyond any single market.”

— Moskitos Films

The announcement reflects SkyBlue Cinematix’s continued expansion of its international production and partnership slate, with active operations spanning South Korea, Malaysia, India, the UAE, Türkiye, Nigeria, and the USA.

About SkyBlue Cinematix

SkyBlue Cinematix is the content and entertainment division of SkyBlue Media Group; the bridge between the world’s brands and the stories audiences love. We specialize in in-film and out-of-film brand integration and brand association, placing brands inside films, series, and entertainment properties, and extending their presence far beyond the screen. Powered by an on-ground sales network across 33+ countries, we open direct access to premium content opportunities in every major market.

Great content moves people. We make sure the right brands move with it.

About Moskitos Films

Moskitos Films is a leading Türkiye-based production company specializing in premium physical production, international co-productions, and original content development. Beyond its acclaimed work on productions including Kholop 3, Knyazhna Miloserdiya, Sniper: Ghost Shooter, and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, the company operates an extensive production ecosystem spanning Türkiye, MENA & GCC, Russia & CIS, Kosovo, and Montenegro. Through its network of trusted local partners, production infrastructure and long-standing relationships with broadcasters, streaming platforms, studios, and advertising agencies, Moskitos Films delivers seamless end-to-end production solutions for international clients while developing globally marketable original IP.

Media Contact SkyBlue

Cinematix robert@skybluegroup.com | https://www.skybluecinematix.com/

Press Inquiries

Dato’ Manikandamurthy Velayoudam

mani@skybluegroup.com

https://www.skybluecinematix.com/

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